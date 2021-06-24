Arizona's vaccine management system recognized for state government IT innovation

Arizona Department of Health Services/Facebook

PHOENIX, AZ — The Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccination scheduling and administration system has been recognized among state government IT innovations.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) vaccine management system was named one of nine winners in the State IT Innovation of the Year category of the StateScoop 50 Awards, announced on Wednesday.

“I’m proud of our team for developing and continuing to improve a system that has helped millions of Arizonans get vaccinated while helping providers easily schedule events and enter critical information,” ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said. “This system was used by our team at the state-run vaccination sites to administer nearly 1.6 million doses across all seven sites.”

ADHS launched the vaccine management system in less than three weeks late last year, in collaboration with local and tribal partners, to assist providers by creating an all-in-one system for scheduling, administering, and reporting information on vaccinations provided across the state.

Since its inception, the department has worked tirelessly to improve the user experience based on customer and partner feedback.

The vaccine management system includes a vaccine patient portal, podvaccine.azdhs.gov, which has allowed patients to book 2.6 million appointments and provides information in English and Spanish.

The system managed over 1,700 vaccination events across the state and recorded more than a third of the total vaccinations administered in the state to date, sending data to the Arizona State Immunization Information System.

StateScoop, which reports on news and events affecting state and local government technology decisions, is presenting the awards. Voting by the state government IT community determined the winners.

