Celebrate French culture with MIM's "Experience France"

PHOENIX, AZ — Join Musical Instrument Museum in celebrating the culture of France as they held their signature event: Experience France on July 10 – July 11, 2021. Find your muse in various live musical performances, curator talks and family-friendly activities.

Experience France is held from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. It is sponsored by Alliance Française of Greater Phoenix and Phoenix Sister Cities Grenoble Committee. Visit their website https://mimphx.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F6100000AplMtEAJ for ticket admission and upcoming events schedules.

The Signature Events: Experience France is scheduled as follows:

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Drum Craft at 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Place: South El Río

Here you can create your own drum craft using the available free craft kit.

Photo Booth at 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Place: El Río

Take pictures in the hands-free photo booth and put #MIMphx for a chance to be featured in MIM's social media.

Curator Talk: MIM’s French Instruments at 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. and 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.

Place: Event Room 2

Join associate curator David Wegehaupt for an in-depth look at the centuries of musical traditions represented in the France exhibit.

“Strolling” French Accordion at 11:00 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 3:15 p.m.

Place: El Río

Enjoy Tony Putrino's French tunes performance as he waltzes through MIM's El Río lobby.

French Organ Music at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Place: Orientation Gallery

Enjoy a short classic organ performance bringing classical period pieces by French composers such as Couperin, Clérambault and Daquin.

Performance: ZAZU West at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Place: MIM Music Theater

Enjoy Arizona ensemble ZAZU West performing jazz manouche, a distinctive French musical style popularized in the 1930s by Romani guitarist Jean “Django” Reinhardt.

Sunday

Drum Craft at 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Place: South El Río

Photo Booth at 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Place: El Río

Curator Talk: MIM’s French Instruments at 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. and 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.

Place: Event Room 2

“Strolling” French Accordion at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Place: El Río

French Organ Music at 11:00 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Place: Orientation Gallery

Performance: Bartholomew Faire at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Place: North El Río

Enjoy Bartholomew Faire’s mastery of the rich textures and harmonies found in medieval and Renaissance music, with selections from Orchesographie, a dance tutorial printed in France in 1589, showcasing dance tunes like the pavane, gaillard, lavolta, branle, and tourdion.

