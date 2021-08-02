Indianapolis, IN

What are the Important announcement of Indianapolis Public Schools for all students and staff?

Alissa Rose

Only a week after delivering new COVID-19 rules and four days before the start of the new school year, Indianapolis Public Schools will want all students and staff to wear masks inside — although of vaccination status.

Last week's community administration said masks remained optional for vaccinated students and staff. Just unvaccinated students and staff were needed to wear masks inside.

As a Thursday morning media roundtable, Indianapolis Public School (IPS) Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said the community analyzed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Marion County Public Health Department's renewed guidance based on rising coronavirus cases delta variant. Moments later, Indianapolis Public School (IPS) published its renewed policy.

The CDC suggests masks for all students, teachers, and staff inside, In this case of vaccination status. However, the Marion County Public Health Department suggested indoors for all unvaccinated students, teachers, and staff.

As per the new district direction, students are yet supported to determine vaccination status if the mask direction changes following the year. Furthermore, staff should proceed to give vaccination status.

As Marion County's 11 school areas open for the first day of school, associations control masks differently.

Like Indianapolis Public School (IPS), Warren Township needs all students, staff, and guests to wear masks indoors despite vaccination status.

Wayne, Pike, and Washington towns are needing masks indoors for unvaccinated K-12 students and staff. If Pike students and staff want to leave wearing masks, they should give vaccination documentation or a positive test for antibodies. In Wayne, covers are suggested for completely vaccinated people indoors and needed for unvaccinated students and staff.

In Lawrence Township, masks are suggested inside for unvaccinated students, teachers, and staff.

In Beech Grove City Schools, masks are suggested indoor for all unvaccinated students in 4th grade or more and all unvaccinated staff. Masks are unrestricted for fully vaccinated people and all students in Pre-K-grade 3.

In Speedway Schools, masks are for unvaccinated staff yet not needed for vaccinated staff. Students in kindergarten through 2nd grade are not necessarily wearing masks. In 3rd through 6th grades, masks are suggested in the classrooms but needed in places like entrances. For students in 7th through 12th grades, masks needed for unvaccinated students during social distancing is difficult. If students are in pods classrooms, masks are suggested but not required. All students and staff on vans require to wear masks although if they are vaccinated.

Wearing masks is voluntary for students and staff at Perry, Franklin, and Decatur townships.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

