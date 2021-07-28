Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Filed Report of 3 Armed Robberies In 40 Minutes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police captured a man early Tuesday morning for supposedly attempting to ransack three service stations on Indianapolis' south side in under 60 minutes.

At about 12:50 a.m., the BP gas station located at 4949 E. called the officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Thompson Road. Police affirmed an endeavoured equipped burglary had happened.

At around 1:20 a.m., the Speedway gas station at 8010 S. Emerson Avenue called the police. Emerson Avenue. Officers showed up on the scene and affirmed another endeavoured furnished theft had happened.

Around 10 minutes later, the Shell gas station at 8925 S. Emerson Avenue called the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Emerson Avenue. Police showed up on the scene and affirmed a third endeavoured outfitted theft occurred.

As analysts researched, they saw the depiction of the suspect — a white male around 40-50 years of age with a dark shirt, jean shorts, a silver handgun, and driving a dark Kia Soul — was something very similar for every one of the three thefts.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says at about 1:30 a.m., an official addressing a casualty at the Speedway service station saw a man fitting the depiction pull into the parking area. Officials on the scene were given "extra data" that affirmed the man they noticed was supposedly associated with each of the three occurrences.

The man — later recognized as William Eland III — was arrested minus any additional problem.

He is confronting three checks of endeavoured theft. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will settle on an ultimate conclusion on charges.

  • 4949 E. Thompson Rd BP Gas Station
  • 8010 S. Emerson Avenue Speedway Gas Station
  • 8925 S. Emerson Avenue Shell Gas Station

Anybody with any additional data about these episodes should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

