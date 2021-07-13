Fire Damages Two Southwest Redmond Homes

No injuries have been reported thus far

A fire in Redmond, Oregon damaged one home and spread to a neighboring home Tuesday morning. Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called around 6:15 a.m. to the fire in the 3300 block of Southwest 35th Street, with Bend Fire providing mutual aid support as well.

Battalion Chief Ken Brown told NewsChannel 21 on scene the fire caused no injuries. The fire began on the exterior of one home, damaging the roof and garage, and spreading to the home next door.

You could see the blaze and plume of smoke for miles.

This house fire is a stark reminder that fire season is among us and that we should always be prepared to fight fires in our areas. The Bend fire department initiated the "Own Your Zone" initiative to help residents plan to prepare against fires in their area.

You can find out more about "Own Your Zone" here.

“The intent of this wildfire preparedness campaign is to have created actions people can do to create defensible space that can be adapted to communities across the country,” said Bend Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Trish Connolly. “These actions are important, not just for people who live in Bend, but for all places with the risk of wildfire. For us, this campaign is about actions of what the homeowner can do to protect their own home, because the truth is, if a fire threatens Bend, we don't have resources to protect every home."

Check out the Own Your Zone website, here.

