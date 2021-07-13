Oregon Reports 5 More COVID-19 Deaths

506 new cases over the past three days

There are five newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon this week, raising the state's death toll to 2,797, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Monday. However, officials have said that four of the newly added deaths occurred last year and were delayed due to the CDC.

According to KTVZ, "OHA reported 506 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 210,729. The 506 cases are a cumulative total, which includes cases reported over the weekend. Oregon reported 254 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday July 9; 172 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 10: and 80 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, July 11."

Vaccinations in Oregon

Oregon has now administered 2,579,892 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,757,522 first and second doses of Moderna and 173,684 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, 2,430,767 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,229,939 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 109, which is two fewer than Sunday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Sunday.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases being reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (12), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (21), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (6), Josephine (30), Klamath (7), Lake (3), Lane (26), Lincoln (1), Linn (32), Malheur (1), Marion (51), Morrow (3), Multnomah (73), Polk (5), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (28), Yamhill (16).

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.

