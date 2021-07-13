Bootleg Fire Tops 200,000 Acres; Evacuations Are in Order

Be prepared to evacuate and take fire safety precautions

INCI Web

The Bootleg Fire is one week old and expanding rapidly burning on the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Heat, wind, and drought conditions have caused this fire to grow to over 200,000 acres. Officials announced on Tuesday new closures and evacuations extending into Lake County. This is the second time in one week that the emergency closure was extended due to increasing fire movement.

KTVZ reports, "Additionally, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management has identified areas for Level 3 (Go Now), Level 2 (Get Set) and Level 1 (Be Ready) in western Lake County due to the fire, and is notifying residents and recreating public in the Level 3 area, officials said Tuesday morning."

Lake County Evacuations

Level 3 (Go Now)

South of the Sycan River, south of Forest Roads 3239 and 28, and the Gearhart Wilderness west of Forest Road 3372 in Lake County.

Level 2 (Get Set)

Sycan Marsh area, Chocktoot Creek Drainage area, west of Forest Road 28 and east of Forest Road 3372, north of Forest Road 34, and through the area that includes Corral Creek Campground and Mitchell Monument.

Level 1 (Be Ready)

From the northeast at the Lake County line, through the Yamsay Mountain Recreation Area, extending east to the south of Thompson Reservoir to Winter Rim Recreation Area, then south near the Forest Boundary, then following Chewaucan Road south to Forest Road 34.

The evacuation levels include recreation sites in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, as well as private property.

“The Bootleg Fire has moved rapidly through Klamath and Lake counties, with extreme fire behavior driven by hot weather, winds and exceptionally dry fuels since it was discovered last Tuesday,” said Fremont-Winema National Forest Supervisor Barry Imler. “For public and firefighter safety, it is essential that we expand the closure area while firefighters, the Incident Management Team and area fire managers work together to contain and control the fire.”

More information at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7609/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.