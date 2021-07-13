Grandview Fire jumps Whychus Creek

It is currently burning 4,500 acres, 5% contained; more Level 3 evacuations

Grandview Fire, Courtesy of KTVZ

The Grandview Fires is only a day old but is continuing to grow extremely fast in Monday’s hot, dry and windy conditions, crossing Whychus Creek and triggering more Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations in Jefferson and Deschutes counties. By late Monday night, as winds calmed, there was a new, 4,500-acre size, and the first containment at 5%

According to KTVZ, "A 7:30 p.m. alert from Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said areas of Jefferson County west of Northwest Lower Bridge Way and north of Holmes Road in Deschutes County were now in a Level 3 “GET OUT” evacuation, meaning residents need to leave immediately. Officials said the expanded alert did not impact Crooked River Ranch, Culver, or the Three Rivers Recreation Area."

Many firefighters have come together to continue to fight this blazing fire. More than 350 firefighters worked through the night and another hot, windy day Monday to protect structures and stop the fire, burning on private lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Crooked River National Grassland managed by the US Forest Service.

The fire behavior is extremely erratic and is ever-growing. Governor Kate Brown released another emergency conflagration act in order to help the Grandview Fire.

“With several large fires burning throughout Oregon, I want to reiterate how important it is for all Oregonians to be prepared and to remain vigilant about fire prevention, especially with activities that could spark fires," Brown said.

Below, you can see the emergency evacuation areas:

Evacuation Areas va KTVZ

It is of the utmost importance that we all come together to practice common sense and fire safety. You can check out the new "Know Your Zone" initiative here, which helps to protect your home from forest fires. Please, remember to keep up to date with forest fires in your area as they are continuing to pop up and spread of out control.

