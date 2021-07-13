Heat Advisory is Active in Central Oregon

Heat continues to batter Central Oregon, be prepared

A heat advisory was issued July 12 at 2:05 pm PDT until July 13 at 8:00 pm PDT by NWS, Medford, Oregon. With wildfires and record-breaking temperatures, we must all be prepared to keep our homes safe and the surrounding areas safe from more, devastating wildfires.

Please read the statement below, courtesy of NWS, Medford:

What: Temperatures up to 100.

Where: Most of Lake and Klamath Counties away from higher

terrain. This includes Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Lakeview,

Summer Lake, Bonanza, Bly, Chemult, and Crescent.

When: Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

Impacts: Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

View the hazard area in detail here.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Please remember to take extra precautions if you are working outside. Keep pets indoors except to go outside to use the restroom. Avoid excess time in the heat in order to keep safe. Drink plenty of fluids and take shelter in a home with air conditioning, if you do not have an air conditioner or a safe place to shelter with friends or family please seek out a cooling shelter.

Do not work in unsafe conditions, remember your job is not worth your life. Pay attention to weather warnings and keep yourself, your family, and pets safe.

