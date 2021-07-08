Redmond, OR

Redmond, Oregon Says "OK" to Town Murals

Alexandra Tsuneta

Redmond is about to get a whole lot more colorful

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhV8n_0arEqdjD00
Photo by Jonne Huotari on Unsplash

The city of Redmond has changed its sign code to allow murals around the city and on the sides of buildings for the first time in 50 years.

According to KTVZ, "Dan Mooney, the chair of the city's Commission for Art in Public Places, told NewsChannel 21 that General Duffy's is at least one business that will be painting a mural on its walls. Mooney said the old Sears building on Southwest Black Butte Boulevard and Sixth Street another location for a planned mural."

Local artists are excited about this opportunity and the town couldn't be happier. Many cities in Oregon allow for public murals and public art spaces. Portland, for example, is famous for its many murals and arts districts. It's very exciting that more, less tourist-centric cities around Oregon are opening up the possibilities for both work and play for artists and residents alike.

Bend, is also extremely art-friendly and has many famous murals around town on the sides and backs of buildings. In Bend, you can check out the Old Mill District to see incredible paintings, murals, and public art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1zaH_0arEqdjD00
Outdoor Art, Bend

Murals like the one above will be popping up in Redmond within the next couple of weeks and months. We're excited to see the new, bustling art scene that Redmond has to offer.

To view some of the outdoor art in Bend, Oregon, click here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

