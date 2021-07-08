Oregon Reports 6 More COVID Deaths

273 new cases have been reported

There have been six newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including the 42nd death among Jefferson County residents, raising the state’s death toll to 2,788, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday. OHA also reported 273 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 209,764.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Oregon has now administered 2,556,310 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,750,025 first and second doses of Moderna, and 171,589 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 2,416,671 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,211,237 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Updated vaccination data is provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards.

COVID-19 Hospitalization in Oregon

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is now 106, which is 19 fewer than Tuesday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Tuesday.

St. Charles Bend reported eight COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and Deaths in Oregon via KTVZ

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Crook (5), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (5), Klamath (11), Lane (12), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (18), Union (7), Wallowa (1), Washington (30), Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,783rd COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on June 15 and died on July 3 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,784th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man from Hood River County who tested positive on July 2 and died on July 4; the location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,785th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 3 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,786th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 5 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,787th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 24 and died on June 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,788th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 2 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

