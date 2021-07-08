Central Oregon Firefighters Spend Holiday Weekend Working to Contain Wildfires

Almost Bechtold via Unsplash

Central Oregon firefighters have been busy trying to contain and fight multiple wildfires in the area. The drastic increase in temperatures and human negligence have caused multiple wildfires leading to a massive effort to contain and stop the fires in our area.

Here's the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center's 9 a.m. Monday update, along with a Sunday night update on the Rattlesnake Fire, now 90% contained, and an earlier update from the Oregon Department of Forestry:

With minimal new fire activity, firefighters have been able to achieve containment on several fires around Central Oregon.

The Wrentham Market Fire is now 100% contained at 7,222 acres east of Dufur in Wasco County.

The Rattlesnake Fire is now 90% contained at 5,479 acres burning on Prineville District BLM managed lands in the area of South Junction campground and the Warm Springs Reservation. For more information on this fire, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7592/

The 1,102-acre Ryegrass Fire east of the Maury Mountains and south of the Paulina Highway on Prineville District BLM lands is now 100% contained.

The Dry Creek Fire (incident 449) is burning south of the historic Rager Ranger Station on the Prineville District BLM now 100% contained at 53 acres.

The Sulphur Spring Fire (incident 447) by Maupin Butte east of the Maury Mountains on Prineville District BLM lands and south of Paulina Highway is 81 acres and 70% contained. Crews are continuing mop-up today.

The Black Mountain Fire (incident 475) is in the area of Deep Creek on the Ochoco National Forest, 6-7 miles east of Big Summit Prairie is now 50% contained. Crews are continuing to hold and secure the 150-acre fire and have two crews, an engine, and a water tender assigned to the incident.

Incident 500 near Barnhouse Campground on the Ochoco National Forest was contained at one acre yesterday.

Firefighters did assist city and county resources with several small fires related to 4th of July firework displays. All were contained last night.

This will be the final daily COIDC fire update until fire activity increases.

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.twitter.com/CentralORFire.

For more information about the current weather, wildfire season, and warnings, please check out more of my writing on Newsbreak, below.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.