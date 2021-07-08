Bootleg Fire on Chiloquin Ranger District is Now Burning 11,000 Acres

Another forest fire is causing drastic devastation

Malachai Brooks via Unsplash

Extremely active Bootleg fire has now more than tripled in size to 11,000 acres on Wednesday. It is burning on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, burning on Fuego Mountain, about 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River. The fire is continuing with no containment, officials said Wednesday night. It was reported around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and the cause is under investigation.

The fire is currently burning in steep, rugged terrain, in mixed conifer and lodgepole pine. Movement and fire growth Wednesday was observed to be moving mostly to the south and southeast.

According to KTVZ, "Numerous resources are assigned to the fire and are on order. Northwest Team 10, a Type 2 Incident Command Team lead by Incident Commander Al Lawson, arrived in the area Wednesday evening and will be taking command of the fire at 6 a.m. tomorrow."

Smoke from the fire was highly visible from Oregon State Highway 140, Sprague River Highway, Chiloquin, and the surrounding area. Hot, windy conditions are only exacerbating the Bootleg Fire, and evacuations are expected to commence soon.

"Drivers should expect increased traffic in the area from fire equipment and are asked to use caution driving in the area. Area residents and Forest visitors are asked to avoid the fire area, including Forest Roads 44, 46, and 3462, as well as Head of the River Campground and Sycan Crossing dispersed campground," KTVZ explains.

For the latest evacuation information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyGov. To sign up for Klamath County alerts, visit http://alerts.klamathcounty.org.

South Central Oregon is continuing to have an active and early fire season. Area residents and visitors are asked to use extreme caution with anything that could spark a wildfire. Suspected wildfires should be reported immediately to 911.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.