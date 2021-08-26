The leak of Classic Star Wars Game Collections.

Classic Star wars game Toisthe.com

THQ Nordic may be working on Switch and PS4 adaptations of Star Wars games from the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to a recent leak.

Star Wars is one of the most popular media franchises. The brand is responsible for a bevy of renowned and adored games, from Knights of the Old Republic to the original Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and beyond.

On the other hand, old games do not have to be consigned to the past. According to a new leak, THQ Nordic will release a slew of iconic Star Wars games for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in the near future. The games in question are Jedi Knight and Jedi Knight 2, Star Wars: Republic Commando, and Star Wars Episode 1: Racer.

It's unclear whether the games will be packaged, but it appears to be a possibility. Apart from that, it's unclear what THQ has to offer. According to sources, the games would be available in two packages for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The first is the Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection. Both the original Jedi Knight and Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast appear to be included. It's unknown whether the bundle contains the Jedi Knight expansion pack Mysteries of the Sith. The second set combines Episode 1: Racer and Republic Commando, an unusual pairing. On October 8th, both bundles will be available.

The leak was discovered by Gemastsu, who disclosed it on Twitter. According to the tweet, all four games are already available digitally. Star Wars Episode I: Racer was launched last year on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. Republic Commando was published in April on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and it was already backward compatible with Xbox One. Only the first Jedi Knight is new, as Jedi Knight 2 is also available on PS4 and Switch. Unfortunately, no information on whether the Jedi Knight titles will be released on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S has been released.

View Full Article

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.