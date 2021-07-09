Twitch has banned streamer Adin Ross.

Adin Ross Internet

Adin Ross is a Twitch streamer who has a large following. He was banned for the fourth time after a video of him livestreaming while driving was released on Twitter.

Twitch isn't known for being particularly fair when it comes to enforcing its numerous community guidelines, and several streamers have received strange justifications for their bans. Regrettably, it appears that the ban imposed on creator Adin Ross may be justified.

Adin Ross is a Twitch IRL streamer, and the ban appears to be the result of a recent livestream showing the creator driving while streaming. On July 7, the streamer went live on Twitch while driving in his car, repeatedly checking his phone for chat replies. Ross's newest ban is his fourth on the site, following prior suspensions for nudity and homophobic comments.

Ross took to Twitter shortly after the video ended to tell his followers of his suspension from Twitch. The streamer believes the ban will be in place for a long time. To excuse himself, Ross claims he was "at a red light during my IRL stream and I read chat off of my phone." While Ross admits he was mistaken, the ban is most likely the result of criminal conduct that violate Twitch's community guidelines. In most places of the United States, texting or otherwise using a phone while driving is prohibited.

