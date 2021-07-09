Leaked details of Apple iPhone 13 series surfaced, know how the model will be and how much it can cost

Apple iPhone 13 series surfaced Wikimedia Commons

Apple is planning to launch four different variants of iPhones under the iPhone 13 series. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max can be launched. Let us know about their price, features, and launch date. Veteran American smartphone company Apple will launch its iPhone 13 series this year. iPhone lovers are eagerly waiting for this series. Some of its features have been leaked before the launch, although these are only leaked features. No information has been given by the company about this. In the iPhone 13 series, the company will continue Touch Eye. Let us know this time what Apple is going to bring for its users.

Like every year, Apple is all set to launch the latest series of iPhones in September this year. While several leaks have already started creating hype about the upcoming smartphones, new reports have revealed the complete lineup of the Apple iPhone 13 series along with their prices.

Four variants of the iPhone 13 series can come

Apple is reportedly planning to launch four different variants of iPhones under the iPhone 13 series. These will be the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. According to the leaked information, the look of the upcoming smartphones is going to be different from its previous models. The Apple iPhone 13 is reportedly expected to feature a smaller notch display. The notch display will improve the screen-to-body ratio.

Wikimedia Commons

The iPhone 12 was introduced last year with 5 color options. At the same time, the Purple color was introduced by the company during the spring-loaded event held in April. The iPhone 13 can also come in many colors, similar to the way the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series were launched. On the other hand, iPhone Pro and Pro Max can be offered with fewer color options. According to a recent leak, tipster Max WeinWatch said that the iPhone 13 Pro will also have a matte black color option. This color is also expected to be given in iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, Apple may likely bring new colors to the vanilla version of its iPhone 13. A phone shop named @PengPhones has indicated that the Rose Pink color will be introduced for the iPhone 13 series. At the same time, it was also said that the iPhone 13 Pro Max can be offered in the Purple color variant. According to some renders of the phone, the iPhone 13 may also come in an Orange color. Also, bright orange color can be given. However, if seen, nothing can be said on how accurate these renders are and how wrong they are. The company has not given any information about this yet.

Apple is also working on a Project Red Initiative. In such a situation, it is also being said that the iPhone 13 is likely to be presented in red color as well. At the same time, the company has no plans to discontinue the white color. In such a situation, the iPhone 13 can be offered in white color.

This may be the display of the model

Apple iPhone 13 Mini is expected to sport a 5.4-inch display. Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro can come with a larger 6.1-inch display. However, the biggest 6.7-inch display will come in the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The back cameras of the Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini can adopt a diagonal configuration instead of the current vertical configuration. The triple camera configuration on the iPhone Pro model will remain unchanged.

A small display notch will be given in iPhone 13. According to the pictures that have come out so far, the bezel will be given in them and the front camera can be given from left to right side. In this, the Touch ID sensor will be built directly into the display of the iPhone. Although this feature has been given in Android long ago.

Also, the iPhone 13 to be launched is expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which is Apple's in-house chip. The microprocessor is rumored to use the same 5 nm process, But the company has upgraded it to TSMC's second-generation 5nm process, offering better battery backup and 5G performance.

These could be the specifications in the Apple iPhone 13 series

Under the Apple iPhone 13 series, the company can launch iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These smartphones will work on iOS 15, A15 bionic. In these, in addition to the liquid crystal polymer circuit board for image processing, a night mode camera can be given.

These are expected to get the new Qualcomm X60 model and WiFi 6E support. Display with 120Hz refresh rate can be given in iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. There is a possibility of getting internal storage up to 512GB in these.

This can be the price of the model

Apple is also working on the multi-factor authentication API of this iPhone with iOS 15. In this, developers will have to authenticate biometrics through both Face ID and Touch ID. According to leaked reports, the company can launch the iPhone 13 series smartphone on September 24 this year.Its top model can cost up to $ 2030.

I hope you liked this article. How helpful this article is for you, please tell by comments. If you have any suggestions or would like to say anything else on this subject, you are welcome. Please like and share to stay connected. Thank you.