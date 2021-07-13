Tulsa, OK

Enjoy Summer With a Classic or Unique Icy Treat From Locally Owned Josh's Sno Shack

Aimée Gramblin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDRD0_0auvcV6V00
Child holding Bart Simpson sno-cone in front of Josh's Sno Shack.Author's personal collection.

One of my favorite childhood summer memories is stopping off at a sno-cone stand in the Safeway parking lot in Norman, Oklahoma after spending several hours swimming at the pool. The scent of chlorine clung to my beach bag, my hair was still wet, the sun beat down, and the drive was warm. I wanted one more cool-down treat on the way home. My mom would often agree to treat me to a small sno-cone at the stand we'd drive by on the ride back home. I'd always order a blue bubblegum sno-cone. Not only was it delicious, but I had a mouthful of bubblegum when I finished the icy refreshment. I had my sweet summer treat and I didn't feel quite so hot anymore despite the blazing July days.

Now, I treat my kids to sno-cones during the summer. While Tulsa, Oklahoma has many sno-cone stand options, my personal favorite is Josh's Sno Shack. My kids loved them as soon as we found them and I ended up falling for their now sadly defunct more natural concoctions that were offered up at their Brookside storefront Josh's Mix. I sincerely hope they reopen in 2022.

Meanwhile, Josh's Sno Shacks are hopping all over Tulsa this summer. They offer a huge variety of flavors, including their own creative inventions and a long list of classics and kid's favorites as well. Customers can pay for extra syrup and add-ins, such as Sour Patch bears, Gummy Worms, Nerds, and Poprocks. But be forewarned--according to the sno-istas, there's a national shortage of gummy worms and they are currently not available at Josh's.

Josh's has been shaving ice in the Tulsa area for 16 years. There are several Josh's locations in Tulsa along with one in Jenks and one in Bixby. The Stillwater location is temporarily closed for 2021. Each location has different hours. For location and hours information, click here.

My personal favorite flavors are the not-too-sweet and ever-so refreshing Okie Breeze--a mix of cucumber melon and guava. This summer, I've been enjoying adding Sour Patch bears to my sno-cones. I also enjoy Love on the Rocks-a mix of guava, passionfruit, and strawberry. Other family favorites include Bart Simpson with its delicious banana and blue raspberry mix and Josh's Mix, which remains a secret house blend.

Find the complete Josh's Flavor Menu here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WL7rl_0auvcV6V00
Josh's Sno Shack original flavors and Kid's menu.Josh's Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T57Rx_0auvcV6V00
Josh's Sno Shack classic flavors.Josh's Instagram.

Josh's Sno Shack has a 5-Star review on Yelp, with 12 reviewers. As you can see from these reviews, I'm not the only fan of Josh's!

Fresh Cut Grass, light on the syrup.  By far my favorite sno cone shack in Tulsa area. It's their unique flavors that I love the best. Another personal favorite is the Okie Breeze. Super refreshing summer treat!--Lauren S.
I can't believe I've been in Tulsa for two years and I've just discovered these snow cones!! I'm not even a fan of snow cones, but these ones are delicious. The ice literally melts in your mouth. I haven't strayed away from Josh's Mix. It's the best!--Haven G.

Josh's Sno Shack Pricing: Mini: 1.50 | Small: $2.25 | Medium: $2.75 | Large: $4.00 with add-ins at .50 each. Sno'istas appreciate tips. Bring cash or pay with a card for an additional 35 cent service fee.

Fun fact: I've never used it, but Josh's caters events from small pool parties to larger venues, like weddings. Inquiries, check the Events tab on Josh's website and make sure to give at least 24 hours for response time.

Josh's Sno Shack Instagram

Whether you want to cool down and feel like a kid again or treat your kids to a fun summer treat, Josh's Sno-Shack is one place to visit this summer for an affordable and fun outing with offerings of classic or unique sno-cones. Stay cool and enjoy these last weeks of summer.

