Where to Celebrate PRIDE Events in Tulsa, Oklahoma This Weekend

The Tulsa Pride Parade and Street Festival runs Friday-Saturday June 25th-June 26th and the Picnic in the Park occurs on Sunday, June 27th, 2021. Tulsa Pride is a fun, weekend-long celebration. Friday features the Rainbow Run followed by a Big Freedia performance, Saturday features the Pride Parade followed by music on the Main Stage, and Sunday caps off the festivities with a Picnic in the Park.

According to the Denis R. Neill Equality Center:

Tulsa Pride is the longest running Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride festival in Oklahoma. This 2021, Tulsa Pride Celebrates its 39 years with a whole weekend of pride, with the Tulsa Pride Parade, Tulsa Pride Celebration, and Picnic in the Park. Tulsa Pride is a registered trademark of Oklahomans for Equality.

The City of Tulsa expressed its support for the LGBTQ+ community with an official proclamation of Tulsa Pride 2021:

City of Tulsa, Oklahoma Official Proclamation of Support for Pride 2021 Screenshot from Facebook Tulsa Pride page.

Most of the events are free though sponsorships are available. There are also opportunities to purchase food and drink from street vendors. Leashed dogs are welcome to the all-ages event. The event is accessible.

Tulsa Pride t-shirts are available for $25 at the Denis R. Neill Equality Center. Tulsa Pride t-shirts can be purchased for $30 during the Tulsa Pride Festival. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt. Volunteers must be 18+. Volunteer inquiries: donovid.sekulits@okeq.org.

Rainbow Run

Friday Night's (June 26th) Rainbow Run includes a 1 Mile Fun Run and a 5k. The 1 Mile Fun Run is $25 and the 5k is $30. According to the Rainbow Run website:

The Rainbow Run benefits Tulsa Pride and the Oklahomans for Equality, whose mission is to seek equal rights for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) individuals and families through advocacy, education, programs and alliances. The Rainbow Run is just one of the events held every Tulsa Pride Weekend.

Run, walk, jog.....It is all about having a good time! We love pets and they are allowed to participate in the 1 mile "fun run" portion of our event.

The 2021 Rainbow Run t-shirts are no longer available, but you may still register to participate in the 1 Mile Fun Run or 5k through June 24, 2021.

Fun Run and 5K participants will receive a finisher medal.

A Pride Store gift card will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd overall winners.

The 5k begins at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m. The Fun Run begins at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m.

Big Freedia performs at 9:00 p.m on the Main Stage. There are limited VIP (standing towards the front) tickets available for $20 as of the time of writing. Tickets can be purchased here.

Big Freedia poster for Friday Event Screenshot from Facebook Tulsa Pride page.

Tulsa Pride Parade

The Tulsa Pride Parade begins at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 26th at 13th and Boston. Entertainment follows on the Main Stage after the parade. Double Treble performs at 8:00 p.m. followed by Crystal Methyd at 9:00 p.m. For a map and more information, click here. Parade attendants are asked to ignore and not engage with protestors.

For more info visit the OKEQ website: https://www.okeq.org/tulsa-pride.html or email info@tulsapride.org.

Picnic in the Park

This is a free family and pet-friendly event and is a celebration of LGBTQ+ families. The Picnic is at the Guthrie Green at 111 Reconciliation Way in downtown Tulsa from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 27th, 2021.

Pre-Events Schedule for June 24th, 2021

Raspberry Pride Pint Night

Celebrate Pride at NEFF Brewing's Raspberry Pride Pint Night today (June 24) at 5:00 p.m. at 321 S Frankfurt Ave in Tulsa. Raspberry pints will be $10 and you get to keep the pint glass they're served in as well as benefit the Oklahoma Equality Center.

At NEFF Brewing we believe in inclusivity and equality. In celebration of Pride Month, we will be holding a special Raspberry Pride Pint Night to benefit our neighbors at the Equality Center.

OkEq seeks equal rights for LGBTQ+ individuals and families through intersectional advocacy, education, programs, alliances, and the operation of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.

We wish to further their mission by donating all the proceeds from our Raspberry Pride Pint Night to the Equality center.

Come celebrate your Pride with us on June 24th from 5pm-we run out! Raspberry Pride Pints will be $10 and you get to keep the cool pint glass and good vibes for benefiting a good cause. Cheers!

June EBA Mixer

The June Equality Business Alliance Mixer takes place tonight (June 24) at 6:00 p.m. at the Utica Square Pottery Barn.

Pride Bicycle Ride

There is a free Pride Bicycle Ride tonight called the Gen Q: 2021 Tulsa Pride Ride. This is a collaboration between the nonprofit bicycle organization This Machine, Oklahomans for Equality, and Tulsa Pride. Meet at 621 E. 4th St. RSVP to secure a free borrowed This Machine eclectric bike, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. You must have the (pink) This Machine app downloaded on your phone to borrow a bike for free.

The cyclists will ride from Dilly Diner to The Gathering Place on the Midland Valley Trail. You must be 18+ to ride the electric bikes. Helmets and water are strongly encouraged. Go glam if you'd like. This is a Rainbow Ride after all!

Enjoy this special Tulsa PRIDE weekend which offers multiple ways to honor and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

