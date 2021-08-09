Miami, FL

Where to find the best croquetas in Miami

Adriana Jimenez

Croquetas are known as Miami's favorite fried food. The city even hosts an annual summer celebration in honor of the humble snack called Croquetapalooza. The deep-fried fritters of meat and flour come in all shapes, flavors (or fillings), and sizes. Luckily, you won't have to look too hard to find them around Miami, and you can even find them at local supermarkets. But, here are a few spots to try for some of the best croquetas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ty18R_0bLvbMLf00
Getty Images

1. Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop, 186 NE 29th St.

Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop is a small Cuban cafeteria-style eatery where you find the usual morning staples like tostadas, empanadas (chicken, guava, and cheese, and then some), and cafe con Leche. But, the star of the show here is the Cuban sandwich stuffed with croquetas. Yes, that means ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, mayo, and two croquetas on pressed Cuban bread.

2. Dos Croquetas, 10505 SW 40th St.

What started off as a croqueta delivery service became Miami's first croqueta 'bar' specializing in non-traditional croquetas like spicy buffalo, street corn, cheddar burger, and the sweeter Fruity Pebbles, and Oreo with dipping sauces. Beyond a restaurant, Dos Croquetas is a fun experience where you can mix and match a variety of croqueta types with the Croqueta Flight. For dessert, a shake bar will offer various flavors, including vanilla, guava, and Nutella, as well as sweet croqueta combinations.

3. Sergio's Restaurant, (multiple locations)

This Miami staple is known for the unique combination of typical Cuban and American dishes. While you may be wary of trying croquetas out of a franchise, just know that as of 2020, Sergio's has served over 20 million croquetas throughout their restaurants since they opened in 1975. Their award-winning croquetas (both ham and chorizo) are served with a classic lime and a sauce of your choosing. You can get them to-go at "la ventanita" or dine-in for the full Cuban experience.

4. Doce Provisions, 541 SW 12th Ave

Located in the heart of Little Havana, Doce Provisions is a hidden gem in Calle 8, serving up Miami and Cuban-inspired food with a creative twist. Here, you can get chorizo croquetas served over a mustard sauce and topped with queso fresco. Enjoy them on the outside patio or opt for the cooler indoors.

5. Sanguich de Miami, 2057 SW 8th St

As the name suggests, Saguich specializes in sandwiches. But, do not overlook their croquetas. They are on the thicker side and served with mojo verde sauce for a mouth-watering bite. If you want the best of both worlds, try the Croqueta Prepada sandwich, which comes with City Ham, brined pork, two croquetas, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on a Cuban bread.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 6

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_0d36f1902ab93b0ba918722df588ec8a.blob

Bilingual journalist reporting on all things South Florida.

Miami, FL
1246 followers
Loading

More from Adriana Jimenez

Miami, FL

The best cheap eats in Miami

What’s better than a delicious meal that also happens to be reasonably priced? We’ve gathered a list of a few restaurants offering delicious food for those looking for a budget-friendly dine-out in Miami.Read full story
1 comments
Doral, FL

Eight things to do in Doral for fun day with the family

Approximately 100 new businesses register in Doral every month, showing that the city remains an attractive hub for businesses and local visitors alike. In addition, the area is a favorite for family outings and those who appreciate the abundant parks, golf courses, and cozy downtown area.Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Five of the best seafood spots in Miami

Being close to the water has its benefits. Throughout Miami, you can find restaurants serving up fresh and delicious seafood. Here are a few we think you'll love! Pick one for an unforgettable seafood dining experience.Read full story
Miami, FL

Five of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami

Tacos are always a good idea. Thankfully, Miami offers a wide-ranging line-up of great Mexican restaurants. Here are five you should try when the craving hits. This cash-only eatery is known for its authentic "tacos de lengua" (made with beef tongue), carnitas, al pastor, tostadas, tortas and burritos," per the specialties section of its Yelp profile. El Carnal is ideal for a casual friend date or a late-night taco run. The building may not impress at first sight, but the tacos will definitely impress your stomach—which is all that matters.Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

Where to find the best hiking trails in Miami

While Miami is not thought of as a classic hiking destination, South Florida does offer plenty of beautiful trails to explore. Here's our roundup of some of the best hiking trails in Miami.Read full story
Miami, FL

Five of the best Italian restaurants in Miami

From the spaghetti classics to the contemporary plates with truffles, there are days when nothing satisfies more than a fresh pasta paired with a glass of wine. For those days, we have gathered this list that captures some of the best Italian restaurants in Miami.Read full story
Miami, FL

Ten daytime date ideas in Miami

Looking to impress your significant other? For your romantic consideration and inspiration, here are a few unique date ideas in Miami. Enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities for the day at a luxury Miami hotel. Take a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at hotels and resorts near you! ResortPass or Daycation are websites that allow you to purchase day passes to local resorts without having to stay overnight. The price ranges from $25 to $200 for premium access with cabanas.Read full story
Miami, FL

5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in Miami

There are plenty of reasons to love Mediterranean food. Whether you’ve always had a particular craving for its distinctive flavor, or you’ve recently been won over by the well-known health benefits of a Mediterranean diet, it’s always a good time to try new Mediterranean-inspired restaurants.Read full story
Miami, FL

Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycation

Are you looking for the perfect spa getaway? How about breakfast in bed? Ever since the pandemic hit, more people are opting for relaxing staycations in their own town to unwind for a few days.Read full story
Miami, FL

Five of the best Miami spas to unwind

Whether it's a day away from the kids, the job, the world, or life in general, a trip to a spa in Miami is one of the best ways to treat yourself. Miami boasts many world-class spas offering treatments ranging from facials, massages, waxing, energy boosters, and more. So we thought you might need a royal moment and put together a list of a few of our favorite spas in Miami.Read full story
Miami, FL

The ultimate guide for a solo self-care date in Wynwood

If there's anything the pandemic has taught us, it is that taking care of ourselves should be a top priority. To say that the past year has been stressful is, obviously, an understatement. But with things looking up and Miami slowly coming back to 'normal,' this summer seems like the perfect time to reset, try new things, and enjoy a little self-care date.Read full story
Miami, FL

5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice month

(MIAMI, Fla.) Miami Spice is officially back for its 20th edition! That means that from August 1 through September 30th, foodies can indulge in some of Miami's best restaurants at discounted prices. The annual dining promotion, which offers fixed-price deals on lunch and dinner, has published 114 restaurants participating this year.Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Nowhere in Miami can a minimum-wage worker afford a two-bedroom apartment, studies show

(MIAMI, Fla.) Research shows that nowhere in Florida can a minimum-wage worker afford a two-bedroom apartment at the fair market rent. In its yearly Out of Reach report, the National Low Income Housing Coalition found that Florida residents need to make $24.82 an hour for a yearly salary of $51,619 to afford a two-bedroom home comfortably. The report calculates the fair market price of a two-bedroom home at $1,290.Read full story
84 comments
Miami, FL

New in Miami: Doral Yard is opening an outdoor entertainment space this fall

(Doral, Fla.) This fall, a new 15,000-square-foot outdoor space called The Backyard is coming to Downtown Doral. The new area is set to be an extension of the already existing Doral Yard, which opened last October and features an indoor food hall, event space, and 'cultural hub.'Read full story
Miami, FL

Scientists find hammerhead baby shark nursery in Biscayne Bay

(MIAMI, Fla.) Researchers at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science at the University of Miami found that a small section of Biscayne Bay appears to be a nursery for juvenile great hammerhead sharks.Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Team DeSantis is selling anti-Fauci merch amid rising COVID-19 cases

(MIAMI, Fla.) A new line of merchandise from Gov. Ron DeSantis is creating a stir on social media. The Florida Republican's fundraising group released a batch of merchandise, with some items aiming at White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.Read full story
235 comments
Florida State

Key West, Florida makes list of the best views for sunsets in the world

(Key West, Fla.) If you're determined to capture some of the best sunsets, look no further -- one of the most beautiful sunsets in the world is right here in the Sunshine State.Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

US Coast Guard warns Florida Cubans against aid voyages to Cuba amid unrest

(Miami, Fla.) Amid historic protests that have driven thousands of Cubans to the streets on Sunday, the United States Coast Guard is warning Florida Cubans against trying to make the voyage to the island.Read full story
29 comments
Surfside, FL

Miami-Dade courthouse building closes indefinitely amid inspections following Surfside collapse

(Miami-Dade County) The Miami-Dade County Courthouse closed this week for immediate repairs due to security concerns. These were discovered during a review after a building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, where 90 people have died, and 31 are still unaccounted for, to date, according to authorities.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 6

Community Policy