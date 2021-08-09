Where to find the best croquetas in Miami

Croquetas are known as Miami's favorite fried food. The city even hosts an annual summer celebration in honor of the humble snack called Croquetapalooza. The deep-fried fritters of meat and flour come in all shapes, flavors (or fillings), and sizes. Luckily, you won't have to look too hard to find them around Miami, and you can even find them at local supermarkets. But, here are a few spots to try for some of the best croquetas.

1. Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop, 186 NE 29th St.

Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop is a small Cuban cafeteria-style eatery where you find the usual morning staples like tostadas, empanadas (chicken, guava, and cheese, and then some), and cafe con Leche. But, the star of the show here is the Cuban sandwich stuffed with croquetas. Yes, that means ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, mayo, and two croquetas on pressed Cuban bread.

2. Dos Croquetas, 10505 SW 40th St.

What started off as a croqueta delivery service became Miami's first croqueta 'bar' specializing in non-traditional croquetas like spicy buffalo, street corn, cheddar burger, and the sweeter Fruity Pebbles, and Oreo with dipping sauces. Beyond a restaurant, Dos Croquetas is a fun experience where you can mix and match a variety of croqueta types with the Croqueta Flight. For dessert, a shake bar will offer various flavors, including vanilla, guava, and Nutella, as well as sweet croqueta combinations.

This Miami staple is known for the unique combination of typical Cuban and American dishes. While you may be wary of trying croquetas out of a franchise, just know that as of 2020, Sergio's has served over 20 million croquetas throughout their restaurants since they opened in 1975. Their award-winning croquetas (both ham and chorizo) are served with a classic lime and a sauce of your choosing. You can get them to-go at "la ventanita" or dine-in for the full Cuban experience.

4. Doce Provisions, 541 SW 12th Ave

Located in the heart of Little Havana, Doce Provisions is a hidden gem in Calle 8, serving up Miami and Cuban-inspired food with a creative twist. Here, you can get chorizo croquetas served over a mustard sauce and topped with queso fresco. Enjoy them on the outside patio or opt for the cooler indoors.

5. Sanguich de Miami, 2057 SW 8th St

As the name suggests, Saguich specializes in sandwiches. But, do not overlook their croquetas. They are on the thicker side and served with mojo verde sauce for a mouth-watering bite. If you want the best of both worlds, try the Croqueta Prepada sandwich, which comes with City Ham, brined pork, two croquetas, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on a Cuban bread.

