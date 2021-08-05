Eight things to do in Doral for fun day with the family

Approximately 100 new businesses register in Doral every month, showing that the city remains an attractive hub for businesses and local visitors alike. In addition, the area is a favorite for family outings and those who appreciate the abundant parks, golf courses, and cozy downtown area.

Below are eight things to do in Doral.

City Place Doral

1. Wander in the weekly farmers market

Market Tuesdays at CityPlace Doral is a farmers market at the open-air shopping center with more than 15 vendors selling fresh produce, local honey, artisan breads, prepared foods, and handmade items. It happens every Tuesday from 5-9 p.m.

2. Visit the Doral Contemporary Art Museum

Long branded as a warehouse hub, Doral has begun to shed that reputation by investing in art and the outdoors. The DORCAM organizes exhibitions from local and international artists covering art, architecture, engineering, design, and more.

3. Enjoy an improv comedy

Improv fans and newcomers alike can enjoy amazing food and a first-class comedy experience in a beautiful location at the Miami Improv Comedy Theater. You can expect local comedians like Carlos Hernández from Only in Dade to drop by for an improv or even national stars like Anjelah Johnson.

4. Enjoy a picnic at the Doral Central Park

This 82-acre park is the largest park in the city and home to major events throughout the year. Its open green spaces and scenic lake views are ideal for family outings or exercise. Features include a 9-mile walking/jogging trail, exercise station, grills, picnic benches available for rental.

5. Book a golfing class at the Rick Smith Golf Performance Center

The Rick Smith Golf Performance Center at Trump National Doral is one of two national locations of the famed golfing center overseen by PGA Tour golfing instructor Rick Smith. Instruction takes place at the beautiful Trump National Doral course, which opened to the public in 1962 and offers the world's only LED-lit driving range.

6. Explore the indoor parks with the family

Doral is a premiere place for indoor sporting and activity centers, offering a plethora of active play experiences for people of all ages. Signature adrenaline-packed activities include indoor trampoline parks, laser tag games, and shooting ranges.

7. Try some of the best Venezuelan food

Doral is known to be one of the top hubs for Venezuelans living in Miami. Like so, you can find some of the best authentic arepas and other Venezuelan dishes. For your initiation into Venezuelan fare, start with arepas at La Uchirena. For a family rotisserie, you can try Francisca.

8. Enjoy a walk by Downtown Doral

The community features locally-owned storefronts, trendy boutiques, convenience stores, and some of the finest eateries in Miami like Bachour Restaurant & Bar, Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, The Doral Yard, and Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar.

