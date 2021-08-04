The best cheap eats in Miami

What’s better than a delicious meal that also happens to be reasonably priced? We’ve gathered a list of a few restaurants offering delicious food for those looking for a budget-friendly dine-out in Miami.

Courtesy of 100 Montaditos

Giraffa Brazilian Grill

This restaurant brings the taste of South American grill to Miami in a casual version of a Brazilian steakhouse. Prices range from $5 for a lunch special to $14.99 for the 9-ounce picanha, Giraffas’ top sirloin cut served with Brazilian sauces, rice, beans, and a third side. Other menu items consist of Brazilian staples like pão de queijo and feijoada and burgers and chicken sandwiches.

100 Montaditos Tapas

100 Montaditos could be one of Miami’s biggest hidden gems. As the name suggests, this Spanish restaurant offers 100 different montaditos. Montaditos are a staple tapa-sized bread roll filled with different ingredients. Priced at $2-$3, this is one of the best tapas options in the city. They also offer other traditional Spanish dishes such as cod fritters, charcuterie plates featuring manchego cheese and serrano ham, and potato-packed tortilla Espanola. To make your experience even better, take note of the discounted pitchers of sangria for $12, and buckets of imported Spanish beer for $3.5

Versailles Restaurant

Versailles is one of Miami’s most popular Cuban restaurants for a reason.

Everyone comes for the cortaditos and their authentic Cuban food. Coffees are $1.85, and the famous Cuban sandwich with sweet ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, a mere $6.50. But, besides having delicious food, this restaurant is a landmark of Cuban protests and celebration for 50 years.

My Ceviche

Located in Brickell, and other popular neighborhoods, this eatery is known for its octopus and grilled fish tacos, served up in a colorful setting. The original 240-square-foot location opened in 2012 and quickly became a hit with locals and tourists alike despite the small size and limited seating area. In addition to ceviche, they also offer stone crab, salads, Caribbean-style tacos, and burritos. You can also try their rotating beer selection at $3.95 featuring seasonal, craft, and local brews and house-made micheladas.

La Sandwicherie

This French-themed restaurant offers enormous sandwiches that range from $5.85 to $10.90. The bountiful meals come with lettuce, tomato, green and hot peppers, black olives, onions, cucumbers, cornichons, and options like smoked salmon, pate, French salami, brie, roast beef, chicken salad, and more. All are doused with the secret ingredient: a delicious homemade Dijon vinaigrette. They’re also open late at night (past 2:30 am), depending on the location.

