Five of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami

Tacos are always a good idea. Thankfully, Miami offers a wide-ranging line-up of great Mexican restaurants. Here are five you should try when the craving hits.

This cash-only eatery is known for its authentic "tacos de lengua" (made with beef tongue), carnitas, al pastor, tostadas, tortas and burritos," per the specialties section of its Yelp profile. El Carnal is ideal for a casual friend date or a late-night taco run. The building may not impress at first sight, but the tacos will definitely impress your stomach—which is all that matters.

Location: Little Havana 2601 W. Flagler St

Mexican eatery meets club night; that's Mayami. The restaurant offers unique Tulum-inspired Mexican dishes and original Mayan cocktails in stunning decor. Dishes include beef tartar al pastor, squash blossom with lobster, and you can get a variety of drinks, including insect-infused mezcal shots for the more adventurous foodies. In addition, each night, guests can enjoy live performances, music, and dancing for a dinner party experience.

Location: 127 NW 23rd St, Miami

Bakan, located in Wynwood, is known for its al fresco dining in a Tulum-inspired decor. In their menu, you can expect dishes like tacos filled with items like Alaskan King crab, along with larger dishes including whole red snapper and short rib mole. The bar has more than 500 mezcal and tequilas on hand so expect plenty of cocktails. Micheladas are also available.

Location: 2801 NW 2nd Avenue

Talavera is a modern, well-designed restaurant that's been serving some of the best Mexican dishes in Miami for over a decade. Their moles are known to be outstanding, so be sure to try some of their options, like their beef in moles coloradito, and pair it with a spicy coconut margarita. For dessert, we recommend the guava cheesecake.

Location: 2299 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables

Ranked as one of Miami's best restaurants, Cantina is stellar for margaritas and exquisite food. This waterfront-styled cantina offers guests an upscale dining experience where you can try 'Chiles Rellenos,' 'Huachinango,' a butterflied whole snapper served with white rice, or the short rib braseada, and more. For drinks, they offer one of the largest selections of tequilas and mezcals in the United States. And, you might stay for the ambiance. Cantina is known for its fun serenading mariachis during dinner.

Location: 465 Brickell Ave

