Where to find the best hiking trails in Miami

While Miami is not thought of as a classic hiking destination, South Florida does offer plenty of beautiful trails to explore. Here's our roundup of some of the best hiking trails in Miami.

Photo by Faith Crabtree on Unsplash

Thirty minutes from downtown Miami, this gorgeous park is s a haven for both mountain bikers and hikers. The natural oasis is bustling with Casuarina trees and tropical species. You can enjoy a 1.9-mile loop trail featuring beautiful wildflowers and is rated as a 'moderate' trail. The track is accessible year-round, and dogs are allowed, but your pet must be kept on a leash. It's easy to forget you're in the city when you're here.

The Everglades is the largest subtropical wilderness park in the country and offers numerous hiking trails for those seeking a more adventurous route. Some of their trails are Anhinga trail known for its turtles and bird sighting, or you can explore the Gumbo Limbo trail known for its tropical foliage. The diverse habitats allow for an enjoyable hiking experience in the ultimate wilderness.

Located in Key Biscayne, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is home to the historic lighthouse that was originally built in 1825 and remains the oldest standing structure in Miami-Dade County . Bill Baggs is ideal for those looking for a moderate scenic hike with views of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay instead of a challenging hike. Nature trails are located on the west side of the park. To the north is a trail through the mangrove wetlands, beginning 100 feet north of the Boater's Grill parking area.

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, located off the Rickenbacker Causeway, is just minutes away from Miami's downtown area. The park offers a unique retreat offering green public spaces full of nature, history, and preservation. Virginia Key offers the only replenished, mile-long shoreline within the City of Miami. It is ideal for those looking to enjoy a walk or bike while enjoying the sea view.

Among South Florida's most vibrant and well-known green spaces, Fairchild is an 83-acre botanic garden booming with palms, cycads, vines, and more. Fairchild connects families with art, nature, and conservation. The 1.7-mile moderate trail is suitable for all levels, and it is accessible year-round making it ideal for those who want to walk while enjoying the beautiful gardens.

Nestled on Key Biscayne, the scenic Crandon Park boasts miles of pristine white sandy beaches, dunes, and seagrass for hikers to explore. While on a walk, visitors can spot sightings of wildlife such as ospreys, herons, and sea turtles native to South Florida. The beach also offers on-site tennis, golf, and watersport fun such as kayaking and paddleboarding.

