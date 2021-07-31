Five of the best Italian restaurants in Miami

From the spaghetti classics to the contemporary plates with truffles, there are days when nothing satisfies more than a fresh pasta paired with a glass of wine. For those days, we have gathered this list that captures some of the best Italian restaurants in Miami.

Located on the ground floor of Miami's Brickell City Centre, Casa Tua Cucina is the ideal place for those looking for a variety of Italian options. So whether you need pasta or any other Italian food, this place has got your cover. The restaurant features ten curated food stations that include homemade pasta dishes, pizza, charcuterie, grilled meats, fresh juices, salads, gelato, and baked goods.

What to eat: Tagliolini alla Carbonara with a traditional Tiramisu for dessert

Location: Brickell City Centre, 70 SW 7th St, Miami

Fi'lia is an option for those seeking a simple, authentic Italian meal. Their food features fresh ingredients starting from handmade artisanal loaves of bread to their homemade pasta. Their rustic pizzas are made from the wood oven, baking them to perfection.

What to order: Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe with Lemon Tart for dessert

Location: SLS Brickell 1300 S. Miami Ave

3. Sapore di Mare Italian Seafood

This Coconut Grove gem is best known for its decadent Cacio e Pepe, which is tossed on a huge parmesan wheel. However, they also boast other creative pastas worth trying, like the spaghetti pesto with a Chilean sea bass, lobster ravioli, pappardelle with lamb ragu, along with a variety of salads and protein-filled dishes to round out the menu.

What to eat: The off-menu truffle Cacio e Pepe served in a pecorino cheese wheel.

Location: 3111 Grand Ave, Miami

This Instagram-famous pizza spot puts the most innovative spin on pizzas. Mister-01 is known for star-shaped pizzas stuffed with ricotta-cream cheese on the edges. Everything from the pizzas to burrata with a balsamic glaze is delicious. But, the star of the show has to be Mister 01's signature pizza, the Star Luca — with ricotta cheese, spicy salami Calabrese and mozzarella. Regardless of which one you order, be sure to ask for truffle oil on the side.

What to order: The Star Luca pizza and a Nutella and banana calzone for dessert

Location: Various locations throughout the city

Fiola is possibly one of the city's top restaurants in any category. And, for those looking to impress a date or celebrate a special occasion, Fiola is guaranteed to make the night memorable. This upscale Italian eatery offers outstanding seafood, house-made pasta, and composed steakhouse offerings from its wood oven and grill. Their wine room also houses the finest labels.

What to eat: Lobster Ravioli with ginger, chives, and roe

Location : 1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables,

