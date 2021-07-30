Ten daytime date ideas in Miami

Looking to impress your significant other? For your romantic consideration and inspiration, here are a few unique date ideas in Miami.

1. GET DAY PASSES TO A LOCAL RESORT

Enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities for the day at a luxury Miami hotel. Take a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at hotels and resorts near you! ResortPass or Daycation are websites that allow you to purchase day passes to local resorts without having to stay overnight. The price ranges from $25 to $200 for premium access with cabanas.

2. GO KAYAKING IN OLETA PARK

Visit a sandbar, paddle through mangroves, and more. The historic restaurant and kayak-and-paddleboard rental spot at Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach closed during the COVID-19 pandemic last year but has reopened food services and its launch area. On Mondays, paddleboard and kayak rentals are 50 percent off (excluding holidays).

3. TREAT YOURSELVES TO A COUPLES MASSAGE

Several Miami spas offer luxurious and relaxing options. Book spiritual-inspired treatments at Tierra Santa , or release stress together side by side in a spa suite at Carillon Wellness Resort .

4. WATCH A MOVIE AT A LOCAL DRIVE-IN MOVIE THEATER

For a nostalgic date, pack snacks and park the car for an old school date night at the local drive-in. Multiple drive-in movie theaters are accessible from Miami, including The Nite Owl Drive-In Theater or Drive-in at The Fair at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair and Expo . Admission is affordable, starting at $6-$7 per adult.

5. TOAST AT A ROOFTOP BAR

Spice up your date game with a sunset cocktail at one of Miami’s rooftop bars. See the city from a different angle and pick a view of the downtown skyline or the ocean while enjoying a drink or two.

6. SPEND THE AFTERNOON AT THE PÉREZ ART MUSEUM

Experience the awe-inspiring modern works of contemporary artists at the Pérez Art Museum . Inside the massive 200,000-square-foot museum is everything from kinetic sculptures to replica boats and an outdoor sculpture garden. Their impressive collection makes for an awesome day date sure to spark creativity and connection.

7. EXPLORE WYNWOOD

Take a scenic stroll in Wynwood and explore the artsy architecture around the neighborhood. You can also visit the Wynwood Walls or the Selfie Museum for a fun way to spend an afternoon.

8. GO ON BEACH PICNIC

For an affordable date, hit up a nearby beach and pack your own picnic to enjoy instead of dining out. You can grab your picnic essentials and head to one Miami beach to enjoy a lovely meal and wine outdoors. Just remember – no glass bottles.

9. TOUR A LOCAL WINERY

Located 35 miles from downtown Miami Schnebly Redlands Winery offers wine tours specializing in Florida flavors. The wines at this vineyard are created using mangos, lychees, avocados, and passion fruit. Tours are offered from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The cost is $8 per person and a tour lasts about 35 minutes. Wine tastings are $12.95 per person and include five 1-ounce pours.

10. GET UP AND CLOSE TO THE ANIMALS AT MIAMI ZOO

Enhance your next date day at the Miami Zoo by adding on an animal encounter. Be sure to visit their Amazon and Beyond experience featuring more than 100 species from that region, such as the Jaguar, anacondas, eagles, and river otters. Miami Zoo offers a $15 reduced price on Mondays.

