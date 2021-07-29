Five of the best Miami spas to unwind

Whether it's a day away from the kids, the job, the world, or life in general, a trip to a spa in Miami is one of the best ways to treat yourself. Miami boasts many world-class spas offering treatments ranging from facials, massages, waxing, energy boosters, and more. So we thought you might need a royal moment and put together a list of a few of our favorite spas in Miami.

Located in the heart of Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Tierra Santa Healing House is a spiritual and physical oasis for meditation and learning. Here you have the option to choose from any of their unique 'healing arts', massage therapies, bodywork, or hammam rituals.

Their services combine age-old South American healing techniques and treatments with state-of-the-art technology. With an exclusive hand-blended, plant-based range of Tierra Santa muds, scrubs, and essential oils, this is the ideal place if you are looking for spiritual-like therapy alongside your body treatment. Also, be sure to book one on their oceanfront rooms for the whole experience.

"No bad habits" is Habit Skin studios' motto. They are committed to clean beauty, and all of their treatments feature brands with no harsh chemicals. Instead, they deliver good-for-you ingredients for both your skin and gut.

The welcoming space is decorated in a boho-chic style with lots of natural wood and white accents, making it the perfect place for those looking for a relaxed and environmentally friendly option. They offer different facials that target four skin concerns: acne, aging skin, pigmentation, and dryness. The 50-minute facials start at $89, all with the same target outcome: healthier, brighter, nourished skin.

Set in a wellness space surrounded by breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, The Spa at Carillon Miami offers Reparative, nourishing treatments that combine cutting-edge science with ancient European traditions. From tropical rain showers to herbal laconiums, they offer various therapies mainly focused on water for all different types of health issues, including stress and anxiety, weight loss, and anti-aging. In addition, some treatments include access to fitness facilities with services like cardio, pilates, and yoga. Carillon offers an empowering approach to treating the mind, body, and soul for those looking for a holistic approach to a spa day.

For ​ "goal-driven facials," look no further than San Skin, located in the heart of Wynwood. This studio gives you the opportunity to further your knowledge about your skin and how to take care of it. They offer an array of facial treatments using eco-friendly and mostly natural products. Their options include an express 30-minute facial, a Signature 50-minute facial, and a SuperGlow facial. Here, more than getting a facial, you're starting a skin journey.

Located at the Eden Roc Miami Beach experience. Esencia Wellness features a spa and fitness center that inspires renewal and deep relaxation. Unwind at hydrotherapy circuit with whirlpools, plunge pools, saunas, and hydro-experience showers, or discover a custom scrub bar in a calming setting. After your treatment, head over to the reparación rooms and spa terrace for a stunning ocean and pool view. They also have limited-time-only treatments on offer like: 'Woke as Wynwood CBD-infused facial' or 'Deco District Dazzle' signature nail treatments.

