Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycation

Are you looking for the perfect spa getaway? How about breakfast in bed? Ever since the pandemic hit, more people are opting for relaxing staycations in their own town to unwind for a few days.

So, we've gathered some of the best hotels for your next staycation in Miami.

The Biltmore Hotel is seen in Coral Gables Getty Images

This beachfront hotel it's also a luxury spa and wellness powerhouse.

Located along the shores of Miami Beach, the Carillon Wellness Resort has an array of recreational activities, including yoga, water cycling, pilates, rock climbing classes, and more. In addition, guests have access to an oceanfront pool and an adults-only rooftop pool. But, that's not all; they also offer unique spa treatments like facials, high-end technology body treatments, and acupuncture, making it an ideal place for upscale relaxation and recreation away from home.

Dating back to the 1940s, Shelborne South Beach is a timeless luxury location with original Art Deco architecture and a covetable address on Collins Avenue. You can relax in style at the pool, which has an original diving board and premium cabanas equipped with couch seating, air-conditioning, and a private shower. However, if you would rather stay in after a night exploring the city, you can opt for in-room dining. Their menu includes fresh cuisine as well wine and champagne.

The Biltmore in Coral Gables is an excellent option for those who don't want to flock to the beach. The property has an award-winning spa and an internationally renowned golf course. Their pool is also one of the largest swimming pools in the continental U.S., measuring approximately 23,000 square feet. You won't be short on entertainment; The Biltmore offers live music and a variety of bars and restaurants on the property. We recommend their spa and golf inclusive packages for the full experience.

If you enjoy chic amenities, luxury linens, and beautiful balconies with spectacular panoramic views of downtown Miami, you've found the right place. SLS Brickell is a modern hotel right on South Miami Avenue in the heart of Brickell. The unparalleled ambiance comes alive at SAAM Lounge, the hotel's indoor-outdoor bar lounge; Fi'lia, its signature Italian restaurant; and the luxuriously landscaped Altitude rooftop pool terrace, where guests can opt for private cabanas and alfresco dining on the deck. There's always something going on at the hotel, so you will surely find crowds of young people enjoying a pool party or a local event.

The ideal place for artsy lovers, W South Beach, is known for its museum-quality modern art. The property features a $100 million art collection curated by Aby Rosen. Their new wellness sanctuary is also internationally known for its premium services like manicures, facials, massages, but more so for their detailed design. The space houses seven treatment rooms, a couple's suite, manicure nooks, channel-inspired vanities, and a lush, sun-drenched terrace with a farm-to-table lunch menu. You can also sip cocktails under one of the Instagram-worthy wet deck cabanas or swish and swing on the rooftop tennis and basketball courts.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.