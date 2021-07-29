5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in Miami

There are plenty of reasons to love Mediterranean food. Whether you’ve always had a particular craving for its distinctive flavor, or you’ve recently been won over by the well-known health benefits of a Mediterranean diet, it’s always a good time to try new Mediterranean-inspired restaurants.

Here are our top picks of Mediterranean restaurants you must try in Miami:

309 23rd St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Villa Azur is, first and foremost, an experience. Their dishes are a perfect blend of French Mediterranean plates with an international flare. Their signature dishes include the freshest ingredients and flavor characteristics from the south of France, reinterpreted with Aegean spices. Menu items include dishes like the French truffle ravioli, wagyu cheek canelone with morel mushroom cream, shaved Parmigiano and hazelnut gremolata, and Pekin duck.

With an in-house sommelier on hand to suggest the ideal custom wine pairing, Villa Azur strives to bring the perfect date night atmosphere for those looking for a romantic dinner with some dancing at the end.

St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, Miami Beach

9703 Collins Ave.

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

The blue and white dining area is one of the most distinguishing features of Atlantikós. They also pride themselves on food quality, creativity, and service. Menu items include many traditional flavors found throughout the Mediterranean, like grilled octopus with fava; roasted manouri cheese with honey and bee pollen; black ink orzo with langoustines; and semolina halva, a traditional Greek dessert made with raisins, pine nuts, orange marmalade, and Greek yogurt ice cream. For the most authentic experience, try the Yellowfin seabream, and the octopus served with fava, which are split peas from Santorini.

Located in the breathtaking outdoor Shops of Merrick Park, Sawa Restaurant & Lounge is a Mediterranean and Japanese dual-concept. East and dishes span the realm of tapas, kebabs, and sushi.

You can come for the food, and stay for the ambiance. Sawa has outstanding music, creative cocktails, and a chic lounge atmosphere. Live professional belly dancers perform every weekend for dinner guests. What’s even better? Their outdoor patio is doggy-friendly.

730 First Street

Miami Beach, FL 33139

As one of Miami’s finest and longest-running Mediterranean seafood restaurants, Estiatorio Milos is always a good idea. Their elegant dining room evokes the sense of being in a private library in southern Europe, perfect for a business lunch with coworkers. Pick your favorite fish and have it fried, grilled, or served as a tartare, paired with a classic Greek salad and a side of fried potatoes.

One of the most instagrammable locations on this list, Mandolin Aegean, will make you feel like you’ve stepped out of Miami and into the heart of Mykonos. The restaurant incorporates the flavors inspired by the coastal towns of Greece and Turkey. The Turkish and Greek samplers are a particular highlight. For the entree, some of the items featured include the beef souvlaki and the chicken kebab with orzo pilaf—fun fact: their seasonal ingredients are grown in their own edible garden.

Make sure to make a reservation way ahead of time for Mandolin Aegean Bistro, as bookings fill up weeks in advance.

