Miami residents react to protests in Cuba and demand U.S. intervention

(MIAMI, Fla.) In Miami, the capital of Cuban exile, thousands have gathered to ratify their support for protestors in Cuba who demand food, vaccines, and an end to the communist regime .

Protests on the island began Sunday in a province near Havana as the country experiences its worst economic crisis in 30 years while weathering a health system collapse due to COVID-19. Health authorities reported almost 7,000 new cases and 47 deaths on Sunday (a new record for infections and deaths) on the island, of just over 11 million inhabitants.Calls for justice quickly spread to the capital and other towns, and the regime responded by deploying a mostly violent operation against peaceful protesters demanding change.

During a march in the capital, protestors shouted "we are no longer afraid" and "we want freedom,” while the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, responded with threats. Police used plastic tubes against protesters and more than 100 people have been arrested, per the Miami Herald. Amid the chaos, Cuban police officers beat up an Associated Press photographer, breaking his nose and injuring one eye.

On Monday morning, Havana woke up calm but militarized. Special brigades were installed on Sunday night in some of its main arteries, and mobile data service is intermittent or cut off, depending on the region.

Meanwhile, in Miami, about 5,000 gathered outside Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana on Sunday, calling for the end of Cuba's communist government. Local leaders and elected officials also joined in expressing their support for the protests.

The group 'Assembly of the Cuban Resistance' echoed the calls for U.S intervention during a press conference on Monday and demanded U.S. goverment to take action in the country's political situation. "We are asking for the international community, led by the United States, to intervene, to protect the Cuban people from a bloodbath," said Dr. Orlando Gutierrez Boronat. "The Cuban people are not on the streets asking for medicine, they're not asking for food, they're on the streets demanding freedom."

Other Cuban exile groups have stated they are willing to intervene themselves to show support on the island.

President Joe Biden voiced support for the protesters, describing the protests as a " clarion call for freedom ," In a statement released on Monday, Biden said,

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime. The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."

The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance called for supporters in Miami to join a protest in solidarity with Cubans on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Cuban Memorial in Tamiami Park.

