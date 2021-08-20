Are you ready to Hike and Seek?

The Plum Creek Nature Center will be hosting a good old-fashioned nature hunt on Friday, August 20 from 6 PM CST to 7 PM CST. The Hike and Seek will be free of charge at the Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Beecher, IL.

People of all ages will be able to participate on this nature hunt, but any child that attends must be accompanied by an adult.

Lemming Pixabay

Before beginning the hunt, a naturalist will be on site to help participants before the event begins. Attendees will have to download the free iNaturalist Seek app on their smartphones. The iNaturalist Seek app is loaded with biological data about the different types of animals, plants, and fungi that exist throughout this wonderful planet that we live upon. While everyone is in the Plum Creek Nature Center during this time, all attendees will be required to wear a mask. This mask mandate went into effect entirely within Will County this past Monday from the Will County Health Department.

After the ground rules are established, then the participants will then go out on the nature hunt. The goal is to walk around the Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve within a one mile radius of the Plum Creek Nature Center in order to locate the most species of animals, plants, and fungi within a certain amount of time. Once you encounter something new along the trail because you will run into all kinds of new things, you will then use the app to identify the name of that species.

After the app shows you what type of species you located, you would write down the particular name that is displayed to you on the iNaturalist Seek app. After the allotted time period is complete, all of the documentation will be perused in order to find out who found the most type of species. The top seekers will win prizes. However, the prizes that will be passed out are not listed. Nevertheless, mystery prizes are always intriguing.

That means that you have to pictures of just about everything that you see. The different types of trees will give you many opportunities to make your list larger than your Hike and Seek opponent. If you are a fun guy or a fun girl, then you will be able to find all sorts of fungi on the trail. Watch where you are stepping because you could be trampling over the one thing that would have given you the opportunity to win some prizes.

If you come across any animals, then make sure that you keep your distance so that none of the animals in the forest preserve bite you. I do not want for you to be subjected to rabies shots after going on this nature hunt. While you are walking on trails, be aware that the terrain is uneven. Please make sure that you have proper footing each and every time you are walking around on this nature hunt.

If this sounds like an adventure that you would like to take part in, then you will need to contact the employees at the Plum Creek Nature Center at (708) 946-2216 in order to register for the event. The Nature Center needs to know how many people will be participating in the event so that they will be able to facilitate this extravaganza with relative ease.

The Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve is located at 27064 Dutton Road in Beecher, IL 60401. Click on this sentence in order to see a map of the area.

