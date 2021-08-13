Joliet Slammers promo schedule 8/14 - 8/15

The Joliet Slammers will have a couple of exciting promos this weekend at DuPage Medical Group Field that you will be able to enjoy with your family.

Baseball Pixabay

Friday, August 14th

Guns 'n' Hoses game - The annual Guns and Hoses charity softball game will take place Friday evening between the Joliet Police Department and the Joliet Fire Department. The gates will open at 4:15 PM CST with the game starting at 5 PM CST.

Members from the Joliet Police Department and the Joliet Fire Department will play a full nine innings or at least until around 6:30 PM CST. A performance will be done before this game begins by the Joliet Police Department Honor Guard. The bagpipes and the drums will be flowing.

Proceeds from this annual Guns and Hoses game will go to the Joliet branch of the Easter Seals. Easter Seals has been helping people with disabilities and with special needs throughout the country for more than sixty years so that they will be able to live their best lives upon this Earth. Also, you will be able to see the Fire Department win because the Fire Department wins every year over the Police Department.

After the Guns and Hoses game, the Joliet Slammers will be playing the Southern Illinois Miners at 7:05 PM CST in Frontier League play. The Slammers (24-43) are currently 11 1/2 games from first place in the Central Division. The time to win for Joliet is right now because the team has less than a month to go in the season so that they do not end up with the worst record of the season. The Slammers are 5 1/2 games back in the race for the worst record. If you cannot be the best, then work hard so that you do not become the worst.

Standing in the way of the Slammers this weekend are the Miners (37-32), who find themselves in third place in the West Division even though Southern Illinois has the 4th best record in the Frontier League. The Miners are looking to dig their way to either the division lead or to a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

The promo during the Slammers game Friday night will be Super Hero Night. Any person that dresses up as a super hero will receive a free fountain drink at the concession stand. Also, there will be super heroes at the concourse available to take pictures with attendees throughout the game. After the game is over between the Slammers and the Miners, stay a few more minutes so that you will be able to see the fireworks display. The fireworks will have a super hero theme because you are a super hero for surviving this pandemic so far.

Saturday, August 15th

Scout Sleepover / All Decade Team

Saturday's game between Joliet and Southern Illinois will begin at 6:05 PM CST. A couple of promos will accentuate the night. The Joliet Slammers All Decade Team will be announced at the game. This special event will honor the best players for the Slammers that played there during the 2010's.

After the game will be a Scout Sleepover. For $15, you will receive a ticket for the game along with a reserved spot for the Scout Sleepover. After the game, a movie will be showed with popcorn and drinks provided. Breakfast will also be provided. Plus, you will be given a scout patch for making it through the Scout Sleepover unscathed because I do not know how much security will be there overnight. Who knows? This Sleepover could work out better for you than your last eHarmony date.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.