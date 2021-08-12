Chelsea wins UEFA Super Cup on penalty kicks

Chelsea backed up their Union of European Footballers (UEFA) Champions League title from last season by winning the UEFA Super Cup 1-1 on penalty kicks over last season's UEFA Europa League champs Villareal yesterday at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Chelsea continued on their magical run from last season after coming out of nowhere to win the Champions League trophy over Manchester City. Everything changed for Chelsea when they made Thomas Tuchel the head coach during the middle of the season after he was fired from Paris-St. Germain (PSG). His new give-and-go tactics allowed for the team to play more freely on the pitch.

Soccer ball Pixabay

At the start of this match, Chelsea controlled the possession while Villareal was content on staying in a defensive posture. However, Chelsea forward Kai Havertz caught Villareal in an offsides trap while timing his run perfectly on an overhead pass. Havertz was able to run the ball down in the penalty area and sent a crossing pass to Hakim Ziyech to put Chelsea ahead 1-0 in the 27th minute.

After the goal, Villareal began to attack with some fervor, but they were not able to score before halftime. However, disaster struck for Chelsea when Ziyech fell awkwardly on his arm after a challenge in the 40th minute. Ziyech was forced to leave the game. No injury report was given, but Ziyech appeared to have separated his shoulder because he was unable to hold his arm up.

Nevertheless, Villareal is known as a team that never gives up. Villareal upset Manchester United in order to win the Europa League title last season. Also, Villareal coach Unai Emery was also previously fired from PSG a couple of years ago, but Emery has won the most Europa League titles as a coach with four. He drew up some tactics that allowed Villareal to find the net in the 73rd minute when Gerard Moreno, Villareal's leading goal-scorer last season, knocked in the goal on an assist from newly-acquired striker Boulaye Dia.

Unfortunately, neither team scored in both of the extra periods, so the match was decided in a shootout. Right before the penalty shootout, Tuchel made a strange substitution and switched starting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

When Kepa entered the match, a collective groan was heard around the world from Chelsea fans because he has been absolutely atrocious for the club since he was signed by Chelsea for 71 million pounds in 2018. However, he was able to hold his own with Chelsea winning 6-5 on penalty kicks, which will give him confidence for this upcoming season.

This win gives Chelsea even more momentum leading into the beginning of the English Premier League (EPL) season this weekend. Although Ziyech could be out for the first few weeks of the regular season, Chelsea now has the services of striker Romelu Lukaku for a club-record 97.5 million pounds, which helps immensely because Chelsea missed way too many easy shots last season.

For Villareal, the Yellow Submarine has an opportunity to actually contend for the La Liga title this season because Barcelona no longer has Lionel Messi and Real Madrid no longer has a central defense. Plus, the addition of Dia will keep defenses honest so that they will not be able to key on Moreno all of the time.

Here are the starting lineups from the match. Chelsea went with a 3-4-3 formation while Villareal went with the standard 4-4-2 formation. If you want to see more soccer articles in the future, then please leave a comment.

Chelsea -- Goalkeeper: Mendy. Defenders: Rudiger, Chalobah, Zouma. Midfielders: Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic. Forwards: Werner, Havertz, Ziyech.

Villareal -- Goalkeeper: Asenjo. Defenders: Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza, Foyth. Midfielders: Alberto Moreno, Capoue, Yeremi Pino, Manu Trigueros: Forwards: Gerard Moreno, Dia.

