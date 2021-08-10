NFL Draft Review 2021: Seattle Seahawks

Adrian Holman

The Seattle Seahawks finished first in the always rugged NFC West Division with a 12-4 record. The problem is that the Seahawks lost to their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, in the NFC Divisional Playoff even though Rams QB John Wolford was starting in the second game of his NFL career.

Seattle started off the season well, but struggled towards the end due to teams adjusting to their high-octane offense. Once opposing defenses started looking to take away the deep ball, the wings on the Seahawks offense were clipped.

Although Seattle needs to bolster their offense and their overall depth, the Seahawks only had three picks in this year's National Football League (NFL) Draft. Having only three picks in seven rounds of drafting is absolutely atrocious for any NFL organization. That explains why QB Russell Wilson sort of wanted to be traded even though he said that he was happy in Seattle during the offseason. He had a list made, and he checked that list twice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zThK6_0bMy6cGh00
FootballPixabay

Fortunately, he was not traded because the situation would have been tragic for Seattle fans. Wilson was almost traded because Seattle only possessed the three draft picks. Now, the Seahawks organization must be right on all three picks in order to contend for another Super Bowl this season. Here is a look at who the Seahawks selected.

Round 2, Pick 24: D'Wayne Eskridge - WR - Western Michigan (5'9", 190 lbs). In a shortened season, Eskridge amassed 34 receptions for 784 yards (23 yards per catch) with eight TD along with 467 return yards (27.5 yards per return) and 1 return for a score. His speed can be an asset in the passing game and in the return game. He will compete for the slot receiver position in the offense and for the kick returner spot on special teams.

Round 4, Pick 32: Tre Brown - CB - Oklahoma (5'10", 185 lbs). Brown had a nice season last year for the Sooners with three interceptions and six pass breakups. He could see some time as a backup cornerback in nickel packages or in the slot. He also returned kicks in 2018, so he could also compete as a returner on special teams.

Round 6, Pick 24: Stone Forsythe - OT - Florida (6'8", 307 lbs). Forsythe started for the past two seasons at left tackle for the Gators. His height is a plus in pass protection, so he will add depth to the offensive line at the tackle position for the Seahawks.

Grade: Fortunately for Seahawks fans, the three picks will help add depth at wide receiver, in the secondary, and along the offensive line. These three picks are what the Seahawks need at this time in order to bolster the overall roster. However, having only three draft picks is absolutely egregious. For that reason, I put the grade on Seattle's draft at a C-.

All stats are from NFL.com.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

