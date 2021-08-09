NFL Draft 2021 Review: San Francisco 49ers

Last season, it was not finer to be a Forty-Niner because San Francisco experienced an epic amount of injuries to key players. Nevertheless, the 49ers finished with a 6-10 record despite all of the important players that missed games. The injuries were so egregious for San Francisco that one time during last season, there were 24 players that were out to injury.

There is no way that so many players will be hurt this season. However, the team needs to find more depth because injuries do happen too often in the violent sport of football. Fortunately, San Francisco was able to pick up eight new players in this year's National Football League (NFL) Draft. Here is a look at who the Niners selected.

Football Pixabay

Round 1, Pick 3: Trey Lance - QB - North Dakota State (6'4", 224 lbs). Lance only played in one game in 2020 due to the pandemic, but his 2019 was one of the greatest statistical seasons in FCS history. He was Top 10 in passing yards (2,786) and in rushing yards (1,100) while not throwing an interception for the entire season. The only drawback was the quality of opposition that he faced in college. For now, he will be the backup to starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo. However, he must be prepared to play at any moment when Garoppolo is eventually injured because Garoppolo has only played in one full season throughout his career.

Round 2, Pick 16: Aaron Banks - G - Notre Dame (6'5", 325 lbs). Banks started at guard for the past three seasons for the Fighting Irish. Banks will be contending to start right away at guard.

Round 3, Pick 25: Trey Sermon - RB - Ohio State (6'0", 215 lbs). Although Sermon split the carries at running back for the Buckeyes, he still ran for 870 yards in eight games. His biggest highlight was when he ran for 331 yards in the Big Ten Championship Game. Sermon will definitely grab some carries in the loaded backfield for the Niners.

Round 3, Pick 39: Ambry Thomas - CB - Michigan (6'0", 191 lbs). Thomas dropped in this Draft because he opted out of the 2020 season. However, he made plenty of plays in 2019 (3 INT, 3 pass breakups, 3 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries). Finding a good tackler at cornerback is sort of rare so he should possibly see some time in the defensive backfield for San Francisco.

Round 5, Pick 11: Jaylon Moore - OT - Western Michigan (6'4", 311 lbs). Moore started at offensive tackle for the Broncos for the past two seasons. He adds depth on the outside of the offensive line for the 49ers.

Round 5, Pick 28: Deommodore Lenoir - CB - Oregon (5'10", 199 lbs). Lenoir could also see some time as a nickel cornerback against multiple wide-receiver sets.

Round 5, Pick 36: Talanoa Hufanga - S - USC (6'0", 199 lbs). Hufanga could see some time as a backup strong safety (5.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles). He makes an impact whenever he is on the field.

Round 6, Pick 10: Eli Mitchell - RB - Louisiana-Lafayette (5'10", 201 lbs). Mitchell led the Ragin' Cajuns in rushing over the past two seasons. He will have a tough time making this team because the running back situation in San Francisco is stacked.

Grade: The priority for the Niners was to find a quarterback. They traded up to #3 to take Lance. Then, San Francisco added depth at running back, offensive line, and in the secondary. I give the 49ers a B-.

All stats are from NFL.com.

