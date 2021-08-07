Hummingbird Hangout scheduled for Sunday

Adrian Holman

The Forest Preserve of Will County will be conducting a Hummingbird Hangout on Sunday, August 8 at the Plum Creek Nature Center from 9 AM CST to 12 PM CST. The Hummingbird Hangout event will be free of charge for all ages.

The Plum Creek Nature Center has a hummingbird courtyard with feeders placed throughout the area. Hummingbirds of all varieties stop there in the morning to fuel up for the entire day. The hummingbirds need to have energy stored within their tiny bodies because their usage rate is so high.

Considering the fact that the hummingbird is always constantly moving, the heart rate is unreasonably high in comparison to a person. The heart rate of a person is normally 70 to 80 beats per minute. In comparison, the heart rate of a hummingbird is around 250 beats per minute! That means that a hummingbird needs to store three times the amount of food of a person based upon the hummingbird's work rate. Along with that heart rate, a hummingbird's wings move at around 70 beats per minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJzfg_0bKrNy1800
HummingbirdPixabay

The reason why this Hummingbird Hangout is scheduled for tomorrow is because onlookers will have their last chance to see the hummingbirds before they fly south for the winter. Due to their high work rate, hummingbirds need to be in hotter than average weather in order to survive. You may not be liking this heat wave, but the hummingbirds thrive in the heat.

Before you head to Hummingbird Hangout on Sunday, you would need to call the Plum Creek Nature Center at (708) 946-2216 today in order to reserve your spot. The Nature Center needs a head count so that people are properly spaced in the area. The hummingbirds do not want to be scared away from their habitat while they are feeding.

Be advised that you would need to bring your own lawn chair to watch the hummingbirds feed because no seating is provided at the Hummingbird Hangout. You can also bring your own snacks or you can buy some goodies at the Visitor Center on the premises.

You might also want to wear a hat because the hummingbirds will be flying over you in the Hummingbird Hangout. In the normal process of eating and digestion, excretion is the final step. As you may already know, bird excrement is not a good hair care product.

While you are watching the hummingbirds, one of the workers from the Nature Center will be there to answer all of your questions that you may have about these wonderful birds.

If you are looking to relax on a Sunday morning, then the Plum Creek Nature Center is the place where you need to be. You can allow for nature to calm you down for three hours. When you are done watching the hummingbirds, then you could walk the different trails in the area. The Plum Creek Nature Center is located within the Goodenow Grove Forest Preserve in Crete Township in Beecher, IL. Before you go on these trails, please grab a map at the Visitor Center. I do not want for you to become lost wandering around on a trail.

The hummingbirds would love to see you there because they need the support before they migrate to the south. Besides the Hummingbird Hangout, the Nature Center also has a honey bee exhibit along with an area for their resident reptiles. One of the main attractions in the reptile area is a python.

The Plum Creek Nature Center is located at 27064 Dutton Road, Beecher IL 60401. Have a good time!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_aebf76d63127afc89bf13dd3d0b0310a.blob

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
214 followers
Loading

More from Adrian Holman

Chicago, IL

Movies in the Parks Chicago schedule for 8/10 - 8/14

Since the Summer Olympics ended this past weekend, you now have some extra free time this week. Why not spend some of that time relaxing in the park before summer ends?. The Chicago Park District will be hosting Movies in the Parks this week at various parks throughout the city of Chicago. This season is the 20th season that classic movies and current blockbusters have been displayed in the Movies in the Parks series.Read full story

NFL Draft 2021 Review: San Francisco 49ers

Last season, it was not finer to be a Forty-Niner because San Francisco experienced an epic amount of injuries to key players. Nevertheless, the 49ers finished with a 6-10 record despite all of the important players that missed games. The injuries were so egregious for San Francisco that one time during last season, there were 24 players that were out to injury.Read full story
Will County, IL

Pop-up vaccine clinics offering Great America tickets this weekend

The Will County Department of Health is going all in this month in attempting to have more people vaccinated for COVID-19. Pop-up vaccine clinics will be going mobile to the community for the entire month of August at various events throughout Will County.Read full story
1 comments

NFL Draft 2021 Review: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were absolutely rolling at the beginning of the season going 11-0. However, the Steelers lost five of their last six games and were out of the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs in the first round. To make matters even worse, Pittsburgh lost to their rival, the Cleveland Browns, two weeks in a row to end the season.Read full story
Joliet, IL

Joliet Slammers Promo Schedule 8/3 - 8/5

The Joliet Slammers (21-38) have a home three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers (28-31) from Tuesday, August 3rd to Thursday, August 5th before the Slammers go back on the road this weekend in Frontier League play.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Movies in the Parks schedule - 8/3 to 8/7

We are now in the Dog Days of August. What better way to cool down than to watch a movie at one of Chicago's great parks. Be sure to catch one of these movies before summer ends. Plus, you need to relax after Lollapalooza weekend.Read full story

NFL Draft 2021 Review: New York Jets

J-E-T-S! Jets, Jets, Jets! The New York Jets are once again in rebuilding mode after going 2-14 last season. Even though the record is atrocious, there is hope for this team because both of their wins were against teams that went to the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs in December when those teams were desperately seeking to qualify for postseason play. The funniest part in this whole deal is that those two wins dropped them to #2 in the NFL Draft when Trevor Lawrence was sitting right there at #1.Read full story
Will County, IL

Community Outreach Day this Saturday

Second Baptist Church will be holding a Community Outreach Day from 10 AM CST to 2 PM CST on Saturday, July 31st. The Community Outreach Day will be held on the premises of Second Baptist Church at the Smith Ministry Center located at 158 South Joliet Street in Joliet, IL.Read full story
Romeoville, IL

Island Showcase this Friday

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will be holding an Island Showcase on Friday, July 30 from 4 PM CST to 8 PM CST at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, IL. The showcase is a celebration of all of the improvements that have been made at this forest preserve. All of the renovations were paid for via a Public Museum Capital Grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza is back!

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lollapalooza is back this weekend. The star-studded music festival will be celebrating its 30th anniversary at Grant Park in Chicago.Read full story

You can become the next WWE ring announcer

Earlier this month, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) were taking applications from prospective wrestlers. The #1 wrestling entertainment conglomerate will be having an invite-only tryout in August which will enable someone to become the next great wrestling superstar.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Movies in the Park schedule 7/27 - 7/31

If you are looking to escape away from the four walls of your residence after watching the Summer Olympics in Tokyo all weekend, then you can experience the outdoors once again by watching a movie at one of the amazing parks in Chicago.Read full story
2 comments

NFL Draft 2021 Review: New York Giants

Last season, everyone knew that the New York Giants were toast when franchise running back Saquon Barkley tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. However, the team showed some resiliency and finished with a 6-10 record after losing the first four games of the season. The Giants almost won the National Football Conference (NFC) East Division on the last week of the season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, but the Washington Football Team (WFT) also won their last game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles.Read full story
Frankfort, IL

Shockwave Customs exhibit pics from 7/16 - 7/18

I was not able to make it to the Chicago Auto Show last weekend, but I was still able to see some quality customized vehicles at an exhibit set up by Shockwave Customs from Friday, July 16th to Sunday, July 18th at the Donald E. Stevens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.Read full story

NFL Draft 2021 Review: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints appeared to be on their way towards a possible Super Bowl bid in quarterback Drew Brees' last season after winning the National Football Conference (NFC) South Division with a 12-4 record, but those aspirations were dashed when they could not defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third time in the NFC Playoffs.Read full story

NFL Draft 2021 Review: New England Patriots

We did not need any more proof that Tom Brady is the best quarterback in National Football League (NFL) history, but the New England Patriots were finally back into the land of the mediocre after going 7-9 last season while watching Brady win another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Movies in the Parks schedule for July 19 - July 24

The Chicago Park District is hosting the Movies in the Parks series all summer in various parks throughout the city of Chicago. The event allows for people throughout the city of Chicago to experience a family outing outdoors at their local park.Read full story
4 comments
Joliet, IL

Slammers weekend home stand 7/15 - 7/18

If you are looking to do something this weekend, but are not willing to deal with the all-encompassing traffic to and from the Chicago Auto Show, then I have an alternative for you and your family. The Joliet Slammers minor league baseball team will be having a four-game home stand from Thursday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy