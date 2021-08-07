Hummingbird Hangout scheduled for Sunday

The Forest Preserve of Will County will be conducting a Hummingbird Hangout on Sunday, August 8 at the Plum Creek Nature Center from 9 AM CST to 12 PM CST. The Hummingbird Hangout event will be free of charge for all ages.

The Plum Creek Nature Center has a hummingbird courtyard with feeders placed throughout the area. Hummingbirds of all varieties stop there in the morning to fuel up for the entire day. The hummingbirds need to have energy stored within their tiny bodies because their usage rate is so high.

Considering the fact that the hummingbird is always constantly moving, the heart rate is unreasonably high in comparison to a person. The heart rate of a person is normally 70 to 80 beats per minute. In comparison, the heart rate of a hummingbird is around 250 beats per minute! That means that a hummingbird needs to store three times the amount of food of a person based upon the hummingbird's work rate. Along with that heart rate, a hummingbird's wings move at around 70 beats per minute.

Hummingbird Pixabay

The reason why this Hummingbird Hangout is scheduled for tomorrow is because onlookers will have their last chance to see the hummingbirds before they fly south for the winter. Due to their high work rate, hummingbirds need to be in hotter than average weather in order to survive. You may not be liking this heat wave, but the hummingbirds thrive in the heat.

Before you head to Hummingbird Hangout on Sunday, you would need to call the Plum Creek Nature Center at (708) 946-2216 today in order to reserve your spot. The Nature Center needs a head count so that people are properly spaced in the area. The hummingbirds do not want to be scared away from their habitat while they are feeding.

Be advised that you would need to bring your own lawn chair to watch the hummingbirds feed because no seating is provided at the Hummingbird Hangout. You can also bring your own snacks or you can buy some goodies at the Visitor Center on the premises.

You might also want to wear a hat because the hummingbirds will be flying over you in the Hummingbird Hangout. In the normal process of eating and digestion, excretion is the final step. As you may already know, bird excrement is not a good hair care product.

While you are watching the hummingbirds, one of the workers from the Nature Center will be there to answer all of your questions that you may have about these wonderful birds.

If you are looking to relax on a Sunday morning, then the Plum Creek Nature Center is the place where you need to be. You can allow for nature to calm you down for three hours. When you are done watching the hummingbirds, then you could walk the different trails in the area. The Plum Creek Nature Center is located within the Goodenow Grove Forest Preserve in Crete Township in Beecher, IL. Before you go on these trails, please grab a map at the Visitor Center. I do not want for you to become lost wandering around on a trail.

The hummingbirds would love to see you there because they need the support before they migrate to the south. Besides the Hummingbird Hangout, the Nature Center also has a honey bee exhibit along with an area for their resident reptiles. One of the main attractions in the reptile area is a python.

The Plum Creek Nature Center is located at 27064 Dutton Road, Beecher IL 60401. Have a good time!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.