Joliet, IL

Joliet Slammers Promo Schedule 8/3 - 8/5

Adrian Holman

The Joliet Slammers (21-38) have a home three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers (28-31) from Tuesday, August 3rd to Thursday, August 5th before the Slammers go back on the road this weekend in Frontier League play.

Although the Slammers are in last place of the Central Division with the worst record in the Frontier League, Joliet can bounce back into contention with a sweep of the Lake Erie Crushers. The Slammers need extra support from the fans so that they can turn things around before the season ends.

Fortunately, going to minor league baseball games are tons of fun because the prices are affordable and because the promotions that are run keep fans involved throughout the entire nine innings of the game.

Here is a look at the promos for this week that will complete an eight-game homestand for the Joliet Slammers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKpu0_0bEokmQ400
Baseball close-upPixabay

Tuesday, August 3rd

$2 Tuesdays / School Professionals Appreciation

The Joliet Slammers will be showing their gratitude to all of the teachers, to all of the bus drivers, and to all of the bus monitors as Tuesday night will be School Professionals Appreciation Night. Anyone that is employed by a school district that attends the game Tuesday will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win different prizes throughout the game. Raffle winners will be announced in between innings of the first game of this series against the Crushers.

Also, all reserved seat tickets for Tuesday's game will be $2. You cannot beat this price of $2 in order to watch a live minor league baseball game. Normally, the price for reserved seat tickets are $12 so you are saving $10 per seat depending upon how many people are in your family.

This appreciation day for school professionals is absolutely necessary because all of these school employees will be having to deal with a whole new school year on the horizon. Plus, the children will have an enormous reserve of energy for this school year after spending the previous school year on Zoom. That extra money saved on seats will more than likely be spent on a couple of beverages as school workers anticipate another school year.

Wednesday, August 4th

We Care Wednesday

On We Care Wednesday's, the Joliet Slammers will donate $5 from every ticket to a local charity. Normally, the Slammers will list which foundation the money will be directed to after the game, but the name of the organization was not listed on their Facebook page or on their website. If you do go to the game, then you will be able to find out which mystery charity the money will go to for this We Care Wednesday on the 4th.

Thursday, August 5th

Thirsty Thursday

Thirsty Thursday is sort of an inverse of the promo ran on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the seats are at a reduced price, but the beverages are at regular price. For Thirsty Thursday, the seats are at regular price, but the drinks are at a reduced rate.

The deals on Thirsty Thursday are $2 on Budweiser/Bud Light products and $4 mixed drinks. The mixed drinks will be mixed with either Jim Beam whiskey, Old Smoky whiskey, or Old Smoky Moonshine. Hopefully, you mixed these drinks with something because the proof on their products can range anywhere from 35 to 100 proof. If you partake in Thirsty Thursday, then please find a ride home because I do not want for you to receive a DUI.

If you do not have anything to do during the middle of this week, then check out the Joliet Slammers get back into contention.

For more information, please check out the Joliet Slammers official website.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_aebf76d63127afc89bf13dd3d0b0310a.blob

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
214 followers
Loading

More from Adrian Holman

NFL Draft 2021 Review: San Francisco 49ers

Last season, it was not finer to be a Forty-Niner because San Francisco experienced an epic amount of injuries to key players. Nevertheless, the 49ers finished with a 6-10 record despite all of the important players that missed games. The injuries were so egregious for San Francisco that one time during last season, there were 24 players that were out to injury.Read full story
Will County, IL

Hummingbird Hangout scheduled for Sunday

The Forest Preserve of Will County will be conducting a Hummingbird Hangout on Sunday, August 8 at the Plum Creek Nature Center from 9 AM CST to 12 PM CST. The Hummingbird Hangout event will be free of charge for all ages.Read full story
Will County, IL

Pop-up vaccine clinics offering Great America tickets this weekend

The Will County Department of Health is going all in this month in attempting to have more people vaccinated for COVID-19. Pop-up vaccine clinics will be going mobile to the community for the entire month of August at various events throughout Will County.Read full story
1 comments

NFL Draft 2021 Review: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were absolutely rolling at the beginning of the season going 11-0. However, the Steelers lost five of their last six games and were out of the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs in the first round. To make matters even worse, Pittsburgh lost to their rival, the Cleveland Browns, two weeks in a row to end the season.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Movies in the Parks schedule - 8/3 to 8/7

We are now in the Dog Days of August. What better way to cool down than to watch a movie at one of Chicago's great parks. Be sure to catch one of these movies before summer ends. Plus, you need to relax after Lollapalooza weekend.Read full story

NFL Draft 2021 Review: New York Jets

J-E-T-S! Jets, Jets, Jets! The New York Jets are once again in rebuilding mode after going 2-14 last season. Even though the record is atrocious, there is hope for this team because both of their wins were against teams that went to the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs in December when those teams were desperately seeking to qualify for postseason play. The funniest part in this whole deal is that those two wins dropped them to #2 in the NFL Draft when Trevor Lawrence was sitting right there at #1.Read full story
Will County, IL

Community Outreach Day this Saturday

Second Baptist Church will be holding a Community Outreach Day from 10 AM CST to 2 PM CST on Saturday, July 31st. The Community Outreach Day will be held on the premises of Second Baptist Church at the Smith Ministry Center located at 158 South Joliet Street in Joliet, IL.Read full story
Romeoville, IL

Island Showcase this Friday

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will be holding an Island Showcase on Friday, July 30 from 4 PM CST to 8 PM CST at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, IL. The showcase is a celebration of all of the improvements that have been made at this forest preserve. All of the renovations were paid for via a Public Museum Capital Grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza is back!

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lollapalooza is back this weekend. The star-studded music festival will be celebrating its 30th anniversary at Grant Park in Chicago.Read full story

You can become the next WWE ring announcer

Earlier this month, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) were taking applications from prospective wrestlers. The #1 wrestling entertainment conglomerate will be having an invite-only tryout in August which will enable someone to become the next great wrestling superstar.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Movies in the Park schedule 7/27 - 7/31

If you are looking to escape away from the four walls of your residence after watching the Summer Olympics in Tokyo all weekend, then you can experience the outdoors once again by watching a movie at one of the amazing parks in Chicago.Read full story
2 comments

NFL Draft 2021 Review: New York Giants

Last season, everyone knew that the New York Giants were toast when franchise running back Saquon Barkley tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. However, the team showed some resiliency and finished with a 6-10 record after losing the first four games of the season. The Giants almost won the National Football Conference (NFC) East Division on the last week of the season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, but the Washington Football Team (WFT) also won their last game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles.Read full story
Frankfort, IL

Shockwave Customs exhibit pics from 7/16 - 7/18

I was not able to make it to the Chicago Auto Show last weekend, but I was still able to see some quality customized vehicles at an exhibit set up by Shockwave Customs from Friday, July 16th to Sunday, July 18th at the Donald E. Stevens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.Read full story

NFL Draft 2021 Review: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints appeared to be on their way towards a possible Super Bowl bid in quarterback Drew Brees' last season after winning the National Football Conference (NFC) South Division with a 12-4 record, but those aspirations were dashed when they could not defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third time in the NFC Playoffs.Read full story

NFL Draft 2021 Review: New England Patriots

We did not need any more proof that Tom Brady is the best quarterback in National Football League (NFL) history, but the New England Patriots were finally back into the land of the mediocre after going 7-9 last season while watching Brady win another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Movies in the Parks schedule for July 19 - July 24

The Chicago Park District is hosting the Movies in the Parks series all summer in various parks throughout the city of Chicago. The event allows for people throughout the city of Chicago to experience a family outing outdoors at their local park.Read full story
4 comments
Joliet, IL

Slammers weekend home stand 7/15 - 7/18

If you are looking to do something this weekend, but are not willing to deal with the all-encompassing traffic to and from the Chicago Auto Show, then I have an alternative for you and your family. The Joliet Slammers minor league baseball team will be having a four-game home stand from Thursday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Movies in the Parks Chicago schedule for July 13-17

Chicago's Movies in the Parks summer movie festival is back for the second week this year with a plethora of new and classic movies that people of all ages can enjoy. Spend some time with your family at one of Chicago's finest parks this week. The movies will start between 8:15 PM CST and 8:30 PM CST. We have all seen these movies before, but spending quality time with family is priceless.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy