Joliet Slammers Promo Schedule 8/3 - 8/5

The Joliet Slammers (21-38) have a home three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers (28-31) from Tuesday, August 3rd to Thursday, August 5th before the Slammers go back on the road this weekend in Frontier League play.

Although the Slammers are in last place of the Central Division with the worst record in the Frontier League, Joliet can bounce back into contention with a sweep of the Lake Erie Crushers. The Slammers need extra support from the fans so that they can turn things around before the season ends.

Fortunately, going to minor league baseball games are tons of fun because the prices are affordable and because the promotions that are run keep fans involved throughout the entire nine innings of the game.

Here is a look at the promos for this week that will complete an eight-game homestand for the Joliet Slammers.

Tuesday, August 3rd

$2 Tuesdays / School Professionals Appreciation

The Joliet Slammers will be showing their gratitude to all of the teachers, to all of the bus drivers, and to all of the bus monitors as Tuesday night will be School Professionals Appreciation Night. Anyone that is employed by a school district that attends the game Tuesday will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win different prizes throughout the game. Raffle winners will be announced in between innings of the first game of this series against the Crushers.

Also, all reserved seat tickets for Tuesday's game will be $2. You cannot beat this price of $2 in order to watch a live minor league baseball game. Normally, the price for reserved seat tickets are $12 so you are saving $10 per seat depending upon how many people are in your family.

This appreciation day for school professionals is absolutely necessary because all of these school employees will be having to deal with a whole new school year on the horizon. Plus, the children will have an enormous reserve of energy for this school year after spending the previous school year on Zoom. That extra money saved on seats will more than likely be spent on a couple of beverages as school workers anticipate another school year.

Wednesday, August 4th

We Care Wednesday

On We Care Wednesday's, the Joliet Slammers will donate $5 from every ticket to a local charity. Normally, the Slammers will list which foundation the money will be directed to after the game, but the name of the organization was not listed on their Facebook page or on their website. If you do go to the game, then you will be able to find out which mystery charity the money will go to for this We Care Wednesday on the 4th.

Thursday, August 5th

Thirsty Thursday

Thirsty Thursday is sort of an inverse of the promo ran on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the seats are at a reduced price, but the beverages are at regular price. For Thirsty Thursday, the seats are at regular price, but the drinks are at a reduced rate.

The deals on Thirsty Thursday are $2 on Budweiser/Bud Light products and $4 mixed drinks. The mixed drinks will be mixed with either Jim Beam whiskey, Old Smoky whiskey, or Old Smoky Moonshine. Hopefully, you mixed these drinks with something because the proof on their products can range anywhere from 35 to 100 proof. If you partake in Thirsty Thursday, then please find a ride home because I do not want for you to receive a DUI.

If you do not have anything to do during the middle of this week, then check out the Joliet Slammers get back into contention.

For more information, please check out the Joliet Slammers official website.

