NFL Draft 2021 Review: New York Jets

Adrian Holman

J-E-T-S! Jets, Jets, Jets! The New York Jets are once again in rebuilding mode after going 2-14 last season. Even though the record is atrocious, there is hope for this team because both of their wins were against teams that went to the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs in December when those teams were desperately seeking to qualify for postseason play. The funniest part in this whole deal is that those two wins dropped them to #2 in the NFL Draft when Trevor Lawrence was sitting right there at #1.

Fortunately, the Jets fired Adam Gase as the head coach because he could go down as the worst coach in New York Jets history. He was even worse than Rich Kotite. The Jets now have a new head coach in Robert Saleh, who was one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL for the past few years at San Francisco. His defensive schemes will help to make the Jets a better defense immediately.

However, the New York Jets need help all over the field. That is why the Jets secured ten picks in this year's NFL Draft. Let us take a look at who the Jets selected.

Round 1, Pick 2: Zach Wilson - QB - BYU (6'2", 214 lbs). Zach Wilson went to work last season at BYU (3,692 passing yards, 73.5% completion percentage, 33 passing TD's, 10 rushing TD's). What wowed the scouts is his improvisational skills on the field and that one throw on his pro day. The question is that he racked up all of these statistics against weaker opposition last year, but he can make all of the throws all over the field. Nevertheless, he will be able to prove himself because he more than likely will be starting right away for the Jets.

Round 1, Pick 14: Alijah Vera-Tucker - G - USC (6'4 1/2", 308 lbs). Vera-Tucker played at left guard in 2019 and played at left tackle in 2020. Vera-Tucker played so well at tackle that he could have been drafted at tackle, but he will start right away at guard for the Jets. His versatility along the line is a plus if injuries happen to the offensive line.

Round 2, Pick 2: Elijah Moore - WR - Mississippi (5'9 1/2", 178 lbs). Moore finally stopped clowning around and turned his potential into production last season with 86 receptions, 1,193 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in only eight games last season. He opted out of the rest of the season to prepare himself for the NFL Draft. He will start right away in the slot and will also see some time on the outside as well for the Jets.

Round 4, Pick 2: Michael Carter - RB - North Carolina (5'8", 201 lbs). Even though he split carries for two seasons at UNC, he still ran for over 1,000 yards in his past two seasons. Last season, he went off for 1,245 rushing yards, 9 rushing TD's, and 2 receiving TD's. His versatility means that he will start right away at running back.

Round 5, Pick 2: Jamien Sherwood - S - Auburn (6'2", 216 lbs). Sherwood has the size and the tackling ability to play at strong safety in the NFL (75 tackles, 3 pass breakups). He could also see some time as a nickel linebacker on passing downs in Coach Saleh's defensive looks.

Round 5, Pick 10: Michael Carter II - CB - Duke (5'10", 184 lbs). Carter II played at cornerback and at safety during his college career. Last season, he started at safety for the Blue Devils (53 tackles, 1 interception, 8 pass breakups). His versatility should help him possibly find some playing time this season.

Round 5, Pick 31: Jason Pinnock - CB - Pittsburgh (6'0", 205 lbs). Pinnock had a solid season at Pitt (3 interceptions, 5 pass breakups). He could see some time as a backup cornerback.

Round 6, Pick 2: Hamsah Nasirildeen - S - Florida State (6'3", 215 lbs). Nasirildeen dropped in this Draft due to only playing two games after recovering from an ACL injury. However, he also has the size to play at either strong safety or at linebacker in nickel sets.

Round 6, Pick 16: Brandin Echols - CB - Kentucky (5'10", 179 lbs). Last season, Echols secured 54 tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups for the Wildcats. Echols will also be competing for some time as a backup in the secondary.

Round 6, Pick 23: Jonathan Marshall - DT - Arkansas (6'3", 310 lbs). Marshall garnered 6.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack with the Razorbacks last season. He will be a backup at defensive tackle.

Grade: You have to love what the Jets did in this Draft. The first four picks will impact the offense immediately, and all of those defensive back picks will help fix a woeful pass defense. Moore and Carter are absolute steals for this Jets offense. I give the Jets a B.

