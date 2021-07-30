Community Outreach Day this Saturday

Second Baptist Church will be holding a Community Outreach Day from 10 AM CST to 2 PM CST on Saturday, July 31st. The Community Outreach Day will be held on the premises of Second Baptist Church at the Smith Ministry Center located at 158 South Joliet Street in Joliet, IL.

The Community Outreach Day is sponsored by the Church Women United, the Will County Board, the Second Baptist Church, and the Community Lifetime Ministries.

The purpose of the Community Outreach Day is to prepare parents and children for the upcoming school year that begins next month. Many different types of resources have been made available for Saturday that will help out residents from Joliet and from the surrounding cities in Will County.

During this pandemic, there are different types of relief that has been made available to citizens, but the information on how to access these various resources has not been as accessible to Americans throughout the country.

However, representatives from the Wellness Home of Will County and from the Will County Mobilizing for Action Through Planning and Partnerships (MAPP) will be present at the Community Outreach Day. Based upon data within the area, the Will County MAPP collaborative assesses what resources are lacking in the community. Then, they work to have those resources sent to the community.

The Wellness Home of Will County is a health clinic located in Romeoville, IL. They will have a health screening van on hand so that participants can obtain a health screening for free. This screening could be valuable for those who are reluctant to go have a checkup done or for those who do not have health insurance. The screening could find something that could save a person's life.

You would think that everyone would have health insurance, but around eight percent of Americans do not have any sort of health insurance. If a person is in between jobs or if a person is working as a temporary contractor, then health insurance is not an option unless the person is willing to pay thousands of dollars per month from COBRA.

Other resources have also been made available for Community Outreach Day on Saturday. Along with a health screening van, the Will County COVID-19 Health, Equity, and Access Response Team (HEART) will be giving out free coronavirus vaccinations if you were not able to make a vaccination appointment in the past.

As of now, 49.7% of the people in Will County have been vaccinated. However, only 39.7% of African-Americans in Will County have been vaccinated. The reason for the low vaccination rates within the African-American community is due to reluctance based upon eugenic endeavors done in the past, such as the Tuskegee Experiment and forced sterilizations. I understand the skepticism. However, the stigma of the past must be eliminated in this case because the COVID-19 vaccine is available to everyone. Will County needs to get to 70% vaccinated in order for herd immunity to take place within the county.

Will County will also have someone there to register citizens so that they will be able to vote in time for the next Illinois election in 2021. If you are not registered to vote, then bring your ID so that you will be able to vote this year on Tuesday, November 2 in the next local election.

There will also be a School Supply Giveaway at Community Outreach Day. Every child that attends will receive some school supplies so that they can obtain a head start for the upcoming school year.

Finally, a mobile food pantry truck will show up at 12 PM CST to give away food until the truck is empty. A child cannot garner good grades on an empty stomach. For more information on the Community Outreach Day, then check out the flyer below.

Community Outreach Day Second Baptist Church

