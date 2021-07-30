Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza is back!

Adrian Holman

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lollapalooza is back this weekend. The star-studded music festival will be celebrating its 30th anniversary at Grant Park in Chicago.

What makes this festival so great is that just about every genre of music will be represented all four days of the festival. Lollapalooza will be held from Thursday, July 29th to Sunday, August 1st. You can still order tickets right now at Lolla.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZgwEm_0b9xbCWW00
Lollapalooza 2021 scheduleLollapalooza

As you can see from the schedule above, all four days have major headlining acts. On Thursday, the main event will definitely be Miley Cyrus. Matter of fact, the favorite song that is on the playlist of the Delta variant right now is "Party in the USA" because the Delta variant is having a party right now amongst the unvaccinated. Some other good musicians to check out on that day are Playboy Carti, Black Pumas, Steve Aoki, and Saint Jhn.

Friday is definitely top-loaded with the top four acts being Tyler, the Creator, DJ Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Jack Harlow. Tyler, the Creator has regained his focus and his drive with his new rap single "Lumberjack" because the hard-hitting metaphors are back. DJ Marshmello is one of the most well-known DJ's in the world. He has taken electronic music to new heights. Roddy Ricch has shot up to superstardom rather quickly after making hit after hit since 2018. He will definitely have to hit the weight room though after the pendant on his chain was too heavy and fell off of his neck while performing at the Rolling Loud festival last weekend. Jack Harlow continues to make smash hits after "What's Poppin'" was in heavy rotation last summer. Plus, he just featured in Lil Nas X's new video "Industry Baby" that was just released last weekend.

Saturday is loaded as well with the four top acts being Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, and Limp Bizkit. Over the past five years, Post Malone has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world. For the past two years, Megan Thee Stallion has absolutely been unstoppable in the rap game as we all witness another "Hot Girl Summer." Then, you can feel like you are going back in time with nostalgic acts Journey and Limp Bizkit. Always remember to "Don't Stop Believing" and "Keep rolling, rolling, rolling."

Sunday will be closed out by the Foo Fighters and DaBaby. The Foo Fighters have been making rock hits for over 25 years now. Later this year, the Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. DaBaby has become one of the most famous rappers over the past couple of years because of his energy and charisma. He always seems to cause drama wherever he goes. He was involved in more controversy last weekend at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami where he said some things in between one of his songs that may have offended some people. Fortunately, he will probably do something or say something on Sunday that will be controversial as well.

If you do intend to go to Lollapalooza, then be wary of fence jumpers whenever you are near a gate or a fence because this event is known for people crashing into the venue. Also, be aware of what you can bring into the venue at Grant Park because security will check all bags that you bring to Lollapalooza. Plus, all bags must be clear and must be shorter than a foot long.

Also, you must show your vaccination card or a printed copy of your vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test before you enter the venue. The city of Chicago has enough problems to deal with at this time, so they do not need Lollapalooza to turn into the next superspreader event.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_aebf76d63127afc89bf13dd3d0b0310a.blob

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
210 followers
Loading

More from Adrian Holman

Joliet, IL

Joliet Slammers Promo Schedule 8/3 - 8/5

The Joliet Slammers (21-38) have a home three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers (28-31) from Tuesday, August 3rd to Thursday, August 5th before the Slammers go back on the road this weekend in Frontier League play.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Movies in the Parks schedule - 8/3 to 8/7

We are now in the Dog Days of August. What better way to cool down than to watch a movie at one of Chicago's great parks. Be sure to catch one of these movies before summer ends. Plus, you need to relax after Lollapalooza weekend.Read full story

NFL Draft 2021 Review: New York Jets

J-E-T-S! Jets, Jets, Jets! The New York Jets are once again in rebuilding mode after going 2-14 last season. Even though the record is atrocious, there is hope for this team because both of their wins were against teams that went to the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs in December when those teams were desperately seeking to qualify for postseason play. The funniest part in this whole deal is that those two wins dropped them to #2 in the NFL Draft when Trevor Lawrence was sitting right there at #1.Read full story
Will County, IL

Community Outreach Day this Saturday

Second Baptist Church will be holding a Community Outreach Day from 10 AM CST to 2 PM CST on Saturday, July 31st. The Community Outreach Day will be held on the premises of Second Baptist Church at the Smith Ministry Center located at 158 South Joliet Street in Joliet, IL.Read full story
Romeoville, IL

Island Showcase this Friday

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will be holding an Island Showcase on Friday, July 30 from 4 PM CST to 8 PM CST at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, IL. The showcase is a celebration of all of the improvements that have been made at this forest preserve. All of the renovations were paid for via a Public Museum Capital Grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.Read full story

You can become the next WWE ring announcer

Earlier this month, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) were taking applications from prospective wrestlers. The #1 wrestling entertainment conglomerate will be having an invite-only tryout in August which will enable someone to become the next great wrestling superstar.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Movies in the Park schedule 7/27 - 7/31

If you are looking to escape away from the four walls of your residence after watching the Summer Olympics in Tokyo all weekend, then you can experience the outdoors once again by watching a movie at one of the amazing parks in Chicago.Read full story
2 comments

NFL Draft 2021 Review: New York Giants

Last season, everyone knew that the New York Giants were toast when franchise running back Saquon Barkley tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. However, the team showed some resiliency and finished with a 6-10 record after losing the first four games of the season. The Giants almost won the National Football Conference (NFC) East Division on the last week of the season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, but the Washington Football Team (WFT) also won their last game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles.Read full story
Frankfort, IL

Shockwave Customs exhibit pics from 7/16 - 7/18

I was not able to make it to the Chicago Auto Show last weekend, but I was still able to see some quality customized vehicles at an exhibit set up by Shockwave Customs from Friday, July 16th to Sunday, July 18th at the Donald E. Stevens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.Read full story

NFL Draft 2021 Review: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints appeared to be on their way towards a possible Super Bowl bid in quarterback Drew Brees' last season after winning the National Football Conference (NFC) South Division with a 12-4 record, but those aspirations were dashed when they could not defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third time in the NFC Playoffs.Read full story

NFL Draft 2021 Review: New England Patriots

We did not need any more proof that Tom Brady is the best quarterback in National Football League (NFL) history, but the New England Patriots were finally back into the land of the mediocre after going 7-9 last season while watching Brady win another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Movies in the Parks schedule for July 19 - July 24

The Chicago Park District is hosting the Movies in the Parks series all summer in various parks throughout the city of Chicago. The event allows for people throughout the city of Chicago to experience a family outing outdoors at their local park.Read full story
4 comments
Joliet, IL

Slammers weekend home stand 7/15 - 7/18

If you are looking to do something this weekend, but are not willing to deal with the all-encompassing traffic to and from the Chicago Auto Show, then I have an alternative for you and your family. The Joliet Slammers minor league baseball team will be having a four-game home stand from Thursday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Movies in the Parks Chicago schedule for July 13-17

Chicago's Movies in the Parks summer movie festival is back for the second week this year with a plethora of new and classic movies that people of all ages can enjoy. Spend some time with your family at one of Chicago's finest parks this week. The movies will start between 8:15 PM CST and 8:30 PM CST. We have all seen these movies before, but spending quality time with family is priceless.Read full story
1 comments

NFL Draft 2021 Review: Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings had a rather mediocre season last year by finishing 7-9 and in third place of the NFC North Division. The Vikings jumped out to a slow start at 1-5, but went 5-1 in their next six games to put them back at .500, but Minnesota blew any chance of a playoff berth by losing three of their last four games in the season.Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Plainfield vaccine drive scheduled for this weekend

The Will County Health Department and Community Health Center is sponsoring a coronavirus vaccine drive this weekend in Plainfield, IL. This weekend's COVID-19 vaccine drive will be held at St. Mary Immaculate Church on Saturday, July 10 from 9:30 AM Central Standard Time (CST) until 12 PM CST and on Sunday, July 11 from 10 AM CST to 2 PM CST.Read full story
Romeoville, IL

Romeoville Blood Drive scheduled for July 9

The American Red Cross will be sponsoring a blood donation drive on Friday, July 9 in Romeoville, IL. The drive will be held at the Romeoville Chapter of American Red Cross at 1293 Windham Parkway from 9 AM Central Standard Time (CST) to 2 PM CST.Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Vaccine Lottery begins on July 8

In an attempt to have more Illinois residents take the vaccine, the state of Illinois is starting the Illinois Vaccination Lottery tomorrow. The money used in this Illinois Vaccination is surplus funds that the state received from the US government during the peak of the pandemic via the federally-approved CARES Act last year.Read full story
17 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Movies in the Park schedule 7/6 - 7/10

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Movies in the Park summer series returns next week in Chicago. The series is run by the Chicago Park District with support from Xfinity.Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy