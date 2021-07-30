After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lollapalooza is back this weekend. The star-studded music festival will be celebrating its 30th anniversary at Grant Park in Chicago.

What makes this festival so great is that just about every genre of music will be represented all four days of the festival. Lollapalooza will be held from Thursday, July 29th to Sunday, August 1st. You can still order tickets right now at Lolla.com.

As you can see from the schedule above, all four days have major headlining acts. On Thursday, the main event will definitely be Miley Cyrus. Matter of fact, the favorite song that is on the playlist of the Delta variant right now is "Party in the USA" because the Delta variant is having a party right now amongst the unvaccinated. Some other good musicians to check out on that day are Playboy Carti, Black Pumas, Steve Aoki, and Saint Jhn.

Friday is definitely top-loaded with the top four acts being Tyler, the Creator, DJ Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Jack Harlow. Tyler, the Creator has regained his focus and his drive with his new rap single "Lumberjack" because the hard-hitting metaphors are back. DJ Marshmello is one of the most well-known DJ's in the world. He has taken electronic music to new heights. Roddy Ricch has shot up to superstardom rather quickly after making hit after hit since 2018. He will definitely have to hit the weight room though after the pendant on his chain was too heavy and fell off of his neck while performing at the Rolling Loud festival last weekend. Jack Harlow continues to make smash hits after "What's Poppin'" was in heavy rotation last summer. Plus, he just featured in Lil Nas X's new video "Industry Baby" that was just released last weekend.

Saturday is loaded as well with the four top acts being Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, and Limp Bizkit. Over the past five years, Post Malone has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world. For the past two years, Megan Thee Stallion has absolutely been unstoppable in the rap game as we all witness another "Hot Girl Summer." Then, you can feel like you are going back in time with nostalgic acts Journey and Limp Bizkit. Always remember to "Don't Stop Believing" and "Keep rolling, rolling, rolling."

Sunday will be closed out by the Foo Fighters and DaBaby. The Foo Fighters have been making rock hits for over 25 years now. Later this year, the Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. DaBaby has become one of the most famous rappers over the past couple of years because of his energy and charisma. He always seems to cause drama wherever he goes. He was involved in more controversy last weekend at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami where he said some things in between one of his songs that may have offended some people. Fortunately, he will probably do something or say something on Sunday that will be controversial as well.

If you do intend to go to Lollapalooza, then be wary of fence jumpers whenever you are near a gate or a fence because this event is known for people crashing into the venue. Also, be aware of what you can bring into the venue at Grant Park because security will check all bags that you bring to Lollapalooza. Plus, all bags must be clear and must be shorter than a foot long.

Also, you must show your vaccination card or a printed copy of your vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test before you enter the venue. The city of Chicago has enough problems to deal with at this time, so they do not need Lollapalooza to turn into the next superspreader event.

