Chicago's Movies in the Parks summer movie festival is back for the second week this year with a plethora of new and classic movies that people of all ages can enjoy. Spend some time with your family at one of Chicago's finest parks this week. The movies will start between 8:15 PM CST and 8:30 PM CST. We have all seen these movies before, but spending quality time with family is priceless.

Before you go to one of these movies, please call the Chicago Park District before you go in order to find out whether or not the bathrooms will be locked. I do not want you to have an accident while you are watching the movie. Fortunately, you will be in a park so there will be many places in the park where you can have some privacy to relieve yourself if the bathrooms are locked.

Remember to bring some snacks with you so that your stomach will not be growling during the movie. Everyone else has the right to hear the movie. Also, protect yourself at all times.

Here is the schedule for Movies in the Parks from July 13 to July 17.

Tuesday, July 13

The Wizard of Oz - Beverly Park, 2460 W. 102nd Street. The Wizard of Oz is one of the most widely-known movies made in American history. I do not know anyone that have not seen this movie. "We're not in Kansas anymore, Toto!" Dorothy ends up in the land of Oz after her house was picked up by a tornado. After she is told to follow the yellow brick road, she meets along the way a scarecrow that needs a brain, a tin man that needs a heart, and a lion that needs some courage. Then, they follow that road to seek out the Wizard of Oz.

"We're off to meet the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz...because, because, because...because of the wonderful things he does." Although this is a children's movie, the meaning behind this movie is rather strange. Obviously, they should have showed this movie at Wizard of Oz Park.

Dolittle - Augusta Carpenter Park, 4433 W. Augusta Blvd. This movie is about Dr. Dolittle, who is portrayed by Michael Downey, Jr. The doctor is able to talk to animals and is sent on a quest in the jungle to find a cure for an ill Queen Victoria. The film is based in the 19th century, which allows for children to imagine how things were in the past.

Wednesday, July 14

The Croods 2: A New Age - Lorraine Hansberry Park, 5635 S. Indiana Avenue and Olympia Park, 6566 N. Avondale Avenue. Both parks will be showing the sequel to the animated smash hit "The Croods" about a family of cave dwellers.

Thursday, July 15

Aladdin - Harriet Elizabeth Vittum Park, 5010 W. 50th Street. Before you take your children to see this movie, realize that the park is not showing the animated classic from the 1990's, but the remake from 2019 that not too many people liked.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse - Samuel Gompers Park, 4222 W. Foster Avenue. For a real cool animated experience, take your children to see Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse. The movie takes you on an adventure of Miles Morales, the new Spider-Man. The movie also goes into further detail about the multiverse, which is a group of parallel universes in the comic book realm.

Friday, July 16

Babe - Wizard of Oz Park, 2021 N. Burling Street. Instead of showing the Wizard of Oz at Wizard of Oz Park, the Chicago Park District decided to show a movie about the lovable piglet named Babe that can herd sheep. This example is a microcosm of the mismanagement that goes on within the city of Chicago.

Tom & Jerry - Samuel Lowe Park, 5203 S. Lowe Avenue. The lovable cat and mouse duo have finally hit the big screen in this adventure where Tom and Jerry go to New York and crash a wedding.

The Wiz - James Garfield Park, 100 Central Park Avenue. The lovable remake of The Wizard of Oz with much more flavor with Diana Ross as Dorothy, Michael Jackson as the Scarecrow, and Richard Pryor as the Wiz. For some strange reason, they are not showing The Wiz at the Wizard of Oz Park. "Ease on down, ease on down the road!"

Saturday, July 17th

Tom & Jerry - William Gladstone Park, 5421 N. Menard Avenue. If you miss the showing on Friday, then you have another chance to see the movie on Saturday.

Wonder Woman 1984 - Winnemac Park, 5100 N. Leavitt Avenue. Wonder Woman 1984 is the marvellous sequel to the remake of Wonder Woman with Gal Gadot performing as Wonder Woman. Her acting is so good as Wonder Woman in this movie that you almost forget that she had one of the cringiest videos during the pandemic.

