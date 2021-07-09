Romeoville Blood Drive scheduled for July 9

The American Red Cross will be sponsoring a blood donation drive on Friday, July 9 in Romeoville, IL. The drive will be held at the Romeoville Chapter of American Red Cross at 1293 Windham Parkway from 9 AM Central Standard Time (CST) to 2 PM CST.

The reason for the blood drive is that the blood levels of donated blood runs low after the July 4th weekend throughout the entire country due to a higher amount of vehicle incidents and due to an excessive amount of fireworks injuries. There is nothing more American than people blowing off body parts because of shooting off illegal fireworks. A National Hockey League (NHL) goalie died over the weekend after illegal fireworks went awry.

Because of the shortage of donated blood, blood drives of this sort are orchestrated throughout the entire country. A normal blood donation takes about an hour of time. Normally, a person may feel tired and fatigued because the usual amount drawn during the blood donation is about one pint of blood.

That is about one-tenth of the amount of blood that is in a person's body. However, the body replenishes the blood that was taken out rather quickly. All of the blood plasma is back to its normal levels within two days and all of the red blood cells are fully restocked by the circulatory system within five to seven days.

Nevertheless, you still will probably need to take a rest after donating blood along with drinking plenty of water. The body will need some time to recover, so please make sure that you do not have anything planned that involves heavy lifting.

If you are looking to donate blood on Friday, then you will have to set an appointment with the American Red Cross Chapter in Romeoville. You can confirm your appointment to donate blood online at RedCrossBlood.org or you can give the American Red Cross Chapter in Romeoville a call at 1-800-REDCROSS which is (800) 733-2767 after being deciphered alpha-numerically.

Your blood donation along with the blood donations of others at this Blood Drive could save lives. Those who have received a blood donation in the past in order to stay alive are definitely grateful that they are alive today in spite of the large medical bill afterwards.

Besides saving lives, you would then know which blood type you are. The eight blood types are A+, A-, B+, B-, AB+, AB-, O+, and O-. The blood type designations are used to determine what type of blood can be used in blood transfusions.

The A and the B in the blood types are the two type of antigens that can be found in a person's body. The plus or the minus refers to whether or not a person has the protein Rh factor in his or her blood or not. A person with an A blood type has the A antigen in the blood cells and the B antigen in the blood plasma. This process is reversed with a B blood type in which the B antigen is in the blood cells and the A antigen in the blood plasma.

A person with an AB blood type has both antigens in the blood cells, but no antigens in the blood plasma. The O blood type is the universal blood type because there are no antigens in the blood cells, but both antigens in the blood plasma. The O blood type is treated like gold in the medical profession because O blood cannot be rejected in any blood transfusion.

If you have some time today, then donate some blood and save a life.

