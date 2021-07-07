Illinois Vaccine Lottery begins on July 8

In an attempt to have more Illinois residents take the vaccine, the state of Illinois is starting the Illinois Vaccination Lottery tomorrow. The money used in this Illinois Vaccination is surplus funds that the state received from the US government during the peak of the pandemic via the federally-approved CARES Act last year.

Two drawings will be held on Thursday, July 8th. The first drawing will give one lucky resident $1 million (USD). To be eligible for the million dollar drawing, you must be an Illinois resident that is eighteen years or older and you must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine within the Land of Lincoln.

Illinois Route 66 Marker Steppinstars/Pixabay

All of the names of the people that have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine are automatically registered for this drawing because all of the names of the vaccinated have been compiled in a database by the Illinois Department of Health.

The second drawing of the day will give three other lucky Illinois residents a scholarship for $150,000 (USD). Those who are eligible for this drawing are residents that are between the ages of 12-17 that have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you live in Illinois and you have not been vaccinated, then do not worry because you will have other chances to become a participant in this lottery because the Illinois Vaccination Lottery will last throughout this entire summer.

For the next six Mondays beginning on Monday, July 12th, a weekly drawing will be held. Three winners will be selected every Monday for the next six weeks with the winnings being $150,000 apiece. That is a nice chunk of change right there.

Besides the Monday drawings, the state of Illinois will also hold a regional drawing on Thursday, August 12th. During the pandemic, Illinois was split up into eleven different regions in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus throughout the entire state. Due to this impressive delegation of duties, this past Monday was the first day since the pandemic started that nobody in the state of Illinois died due to complications of COVID-19. All eleven regions within the state of Illinois have been fully reopened.

To see which region you live in, here is a quick peek at all eleven regions.

Region 1: Rockford area and Dekalb area along with the northwest region of Illinois.

Region 2: North-central region of Illinois including the Quad Cities area, the Peoria area, the Lasalle-Peru area, and the Morris area.

Region 3: Springfield area along with area west of Springfield.

Region 4: Southwest region including the East St. Louis area, the Belleville area, and the Alton area.

Region 5: South region including the Carbondale area and the Cairo area.

Region 6: Southeast region including the Champaign-Urbana area, the Danville area, and the Effingham area.

Region 7: Joliet area and Kankakee area.

Region 8: Northwest suburbs of Chicago.

Region 9: Northern suburbs of Chicago.

Region 10: Cook County outside of Chicago.

Region 11: City of Chicago.

Your chances of winning will definitely be higher in the rural regions such as Regions 3,5 and 6 based upon the Illinois vaccination map. If you are vaccinated and if you live in one of these three regions, then you can thank all of the uneducated rubes that are around you for giving you a better chance of winning on the Regional Drawing day. For the regional drawing, two winners will be selected for each region. That means that 22 people will walk away with $100,000 (USD) apiece.

The Grand Finale will commence on Thursday, August 26th. Seventeen more scholarships will be given out to the children between 12-17 who have been vaccinated at $150,000 (USD) apiece. One from each region will be selected along with six more from the statewide pool. For the adults, two more $1 million (USD) winners will be drawn.

Good luck to all of the vaccinated in Illinois because you have a good chance to win some dough this summer.

