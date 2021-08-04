Denver, CO

Meow Wolf Denver Announces Opening

Adelaide Waters

Image by mohamed ramzee from Pixabay

Meow Wolf, an arts group out of New Mexico, is set to open its third permanent art installation in Denver. The popular interactive experience provided at Meow Wolf's two other locations in Santa Fe and Las Vegas is coming to Denver on September 17th, 2021. The installation in Denver will be called Convergence Station and, according to Meow Wolf itself, is an immersive, psychedelic, and mind-bending science-fictional epic.

The installation is set to be extremely popular and has been in the works since 2018. The pandemic slowed the development of Convergence Station which was originally set to open in 2020. Meow Wolf's newest location will include art from over 300 creatives, including over 100 from Colorado, and is four stories tall. The new Meow Wolf location is between the Auraria Campus and Empower Station in Denver, and is visible from the intersections of I-25 and Colfax.

Meow Wolf's website includes sneak peeks of their newest installation—a fluorescent world with neon fingernails dripping down walls; stucco-style walls complete with carved floating heads; an indoor castle glowing under black lights; and a Pepto-Bismol-Esque hair salon that reportedly features an alien fashion show. There's something for even the most imaginative among us at Meow Wolf!

If you're interested in experiencing Meow Wolf's newest art installation—and Denver's most colorful and ethereal local—in September, hours, directions, and tickets can be found on Meow Wolf's website. This unforgettable experience is one that you won't want to miss.

