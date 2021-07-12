COVID Outbreak Linked to Colorado Country Music Festival

Image by Orna Wachman from Pixabay

As the United States starts to open back up while the COVID pandemic is still in full swing, there's going to be endless questions about the safety of events. For some, the benefit from getting back to in-person work, social life, and play far outweigh the risk. For others, only time will tell if "normal life" is safe to return to. In some ways, it's all an experiment—only time will tell if large gatherings are worth the risk of a COVID outbreak.

For one Colorado music festival the outcome is clear—gathering in the thousands has led to an outbreak after the Country Jam music festival took place June 24th through 26th.

What is Country Jam Music Festival?

According to their website, Country Jam is "a three-day country music festival featuring 20+ bands on two stages, surrounded by Colorado’s awe-inspiring red rock landscape." The festival takes place in Grand Junction, Colorado. The festival started in 1992 and attracts quite a crowd. Some of today's biggest country music stars perform at the festival—this year's lineup included Luke Combs, Toby Kieth, and Carrie Underwood, just to name a few.

What Kind of Outbreak is Linked to Country Jam?

It's no secret that attending large events like concerts and festivals increases one's chance of getting COVID, but just how bad of an outbreak has been linked to the festival? As of July 12th, there are 17 reported cases stemming from Country Jam reported on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.

Mesa County, where Grand Junction is located, has the most case of the Delta COVID strain, so it's unsurprising that the festival triggered an outbreak. Only time will tell if this proves to be a large outbreak as the Delta variant tends to bring with it.

What's the Answer Going Forward?

Is this outbreak out of Grand Junction worrisome? It all depends on who you ask. Thousands of people were ready to get back out into the world and attend the Country Jam Music Festival, as evidenced by the swarms of eager country music lovers who attended the event. Nevertheless, the festival resulted in a COVID outbreak—the very thing health officials and healthcare workers have been trying to prevent for over a year.

The answer seems to be that there truly is no good answer—some want to get back out into the world, others want to wait. The nature of opening everything back up is that there will be outbreaks. Only time will tell if the benefits of socializing again outweigh the drawbacks. For Country Jam, the outcome is clear, but that doesn't mean answers for the future are just as crystal.

