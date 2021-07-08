Van Gogh Alive Coming to Denver

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

If you've been on social media at all over the past several weeks, you've likely run into posts showing immersive Van Gogh art exhibits around the country. Images posted on Instagram and Facebook show art lovers walking through dark rooms with the swirls of The Starry Night projected onto walls and the interactive brushstrokes of one of the world's most famous painters splashed across the floor. Starting this Friday—July 9th—this same experience is coming to Denver.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts; Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota; and Andrew Kay Management, in partnership with Grande Experiences, are putting on the event which is described as "a large-scale, multi-sensory experience to entertain the whole family."

While many art enthusiasts are familiar with Van Gogh's work, most have never seen the artists' masterpieces on display in such a uniquely thrilling way. The exhibit will be like walking in a living Van Gogh painting—a real-life version of the 2017 film Loving Vincent.

The Artist

Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most well-known artists of the nineteenth century, and his work is widely recognizable and admired to this day, though he, unfortunately, did not have much success as an artist during his lifetime. Van Gogh was a post-impressionist, meaning he belonged to a group of artists who rebelled against the impressionist movement, seeking new ways to express emotions and utilize structure in paining.

Van Gogh's work is noted by both subject matter and style—his work often depicts the working class with thickly applied pigment and bold brush strokes. Perhaps his most famous work, The Starry Night is a bold rendering of the night sky inspired by Van Gogh's time at the Saint-Paul-de-Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy and many different sights he witnessed while staying at the asylum in Southern France. The result is an emotionally moving work of art, sure to be even more spectacular come to live at Van Gogh Alive.

The Experience

Van Gogh Alive is said to be an art experience like no other. As Grande Experiences puts it, " forego all preconceived ideas of traditional museum visits, dispel all notions of tiptoeing through silent art galleries to view masterpieces from afar, change how you engage with art. Vitalize your senses and challenge your beliefs in a completely unique, stimulating Vincent van Gogh experience." The key selling point of Van Gogh Alive is that it's interactive—in no way, shape, or form like any traditional art museum experience visitors have ever experienced.

Van Gogh's art on display at the exhibit is synched up with music that makes the experience that much more immersive as visitors walk through an exhibit hall with more than 3,000 large-scale images of the innovative artist's work.

The Details

Van Gogh Alive starts Friday, July 9th, and runs through September 26th at the Hangar at Stanley Market Place. The exhibit strives to follow all health and safety measures and is advertised as a COVID-safe experience. Tickets are $35 for general admission, free for children 4 and under, and $25 for youth and/or students ages 5-18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Van Gogh Alive page on the Denver Center for the Performing Arts website.

