Justin Fields set to join these other famous Chicago "fields"

Earlier this year, with the 11th pick in the NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Justin Fields, a Quarterback from Ohio State University. Since that day, Justin has done nothing but impress Bears fans. When he has taken the field in practice, or most recently in the pre-season game, it's been "fandemonium."

The good news for Justin is that he is not alone when it comes to "Famous Fields" from Chicago. In fact, he is in good company.

Soldier Field John C./Yelp

Soldier Field

Justin Fields is set to be the Bears field general (eventually) at Soldier Field. We're immensely looking forward to that day. Even though it is the smallest capacity stadium in the NFL (in the third-largest market, no less), the setting of Soldier Field among the museum campus is undeniably cool.

For a city renowned for its architectural prowess, modern-day Soldier Field…is a wonder. One could argue, and many have, that the 2003 renovation was akin to a spaceship landing between those beautiful columns.

Soldier Field opened in 1924 and will soon approach its 100th birthday. We're optimistic that it will be around for another 100 years and be even more beautiful then than it is today. We also hope Justin Fields helps hang a few banners around the place.

Wrigley Field Adam and Madalyn

Wrigley Field

The world's greatest baseball stadium also happens to be located in Chicago. That, of course is Wrigley Field, located on the corner of Clark and Addison. It is home to the most recent Chicago sports franchise to win a Championship, the Chicago Cubs.

Wrigley opened in 1914, and the Bears (Justin's current team) played in Wrigley until 1970.

Wrigley is truly hallowed ground. From the hand-operated scoreboard, the ivy, and the curses, there are few places like it in the world.

I should note that the stadium located on the south side is also now a "field." In my head, though, it is Comisky Park. Congrats to the White Sox on being in first place by the way.

Northerly Island (Former Home of Meigs Field) Adam and Madalyn

Meigs Field

Meigs Field is located on Northerly Island and was formerly an airport located right in the heart of Chicago. From 1948 until 2003, Meigs field was a fully operational airport and offered flights from Chicago to Springfield and small Illinois airports. Can you imagine flying into Chicago and getting a view of the skyline up close and personal? Or imagine taking off over Lake Michigan on a windy winter day?

For many years the plan was in motion to turn Meigs Field into a park. In 2003, mayor Daley ordered that the airport runway be demolished and rendered unusable in the dead of night. Without another word, the airport was no more.

Now Meigs Field has been converted into a park with bike paths and hiking trails. You can walk along Lake Michigan and enjoy a little respite from the city. It's a great place to spend an afternoon outdoors or to have a picnic. The old airport terminal has become a park district building, and the control tower is still standing. It's a hidden gem in the city with a pretty cool history.

Marshall Field's

At one point, Marshall Field's was the king of department stores in Chicago. Before Macy's took over, Marshall Fields sat prominently on State Street and was the ultimate stop for Christmas shopping. Taking up an entire city block between Washington and Randolph, this department store is forever a part of Chicago's History.

Marshall Field's first opened in the 1850s as a dry goods store, and after the Chicago Fire and moving locations, the flagship store on State Street opened in the late 1890s. Eventually, the store grew outside of the city to suburban malls and beyond. Finally, Marshall Field was bought by Macy's, and initially, they were allowed to keep the name and aesthetic the same at the famous State Street flagship. But, naturally, that did not last forever, and in 2006 it officially became Macy's Chicago.

The Marshall Field's building is a registered historic landmark, and some of the remnants of the old company still exist. Marshall Field's name still graces the outside of the building, and the iconic clocks are still on the corner of the building. And even though it isn't the same, they still do the classic windows at Christmas.

Field Museum Adam and Madalyn

Field Museum

The Field Museum (of Natural History) is mainly famous for having the world's largest T-Rex, Sue, who arrived in 2000. Admittedly Sue is pretty awesome, and we don't spend enough time hanging out with her.

If you're an Illinois resident, keep an eye out for free days offered by the Field Museum. It makes for a fun afternoon, and it is always nice to learn a thing or two.

If Justin Fields wins a Super Bowl as a Bear, he might just get his own museum.

