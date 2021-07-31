Five Chicago Bars and Restaurants that are Movie Stars

hicago is a great restaurant town. Chicago is a great bar town. And quite frankly, Chicago is a great town in which to shoot a movie.

Mix all that, and you get a lot of classic Chicago locations showing up in classic movies.

Here are five Chicago Restaurants and bars that are also movie locations.

Twin Anchors – The Dark Knight

Twin Anchors Exterior Felix C./ Yelp

Twin Anchors is well known for its barbecue. This Old Town favorite is also known for something a little bit bigger. In Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (mainly filmed in Chicago), Gotham's white knight Harvey Dent heads into Twin Anchors to get a little information from the bartender. Of course, by this time in the movie, half of Harvey Dent's face has been badly damaged, and he is known as the villain Two-Face.

If you're feeling villainous, perhaps a rack of Twin Anchor's famous ribs will satiate that evil. Other favorites include their slow-roasted chicken and burgers. Twin Anchors is a proper neighborhood spot, having been open since 1932.

Twin Anchors is located at 1655 N Sedgwick St, Chicago, IL 60614

Manny's Delicatessen and Cafeteria – The Big Town

Manny's Sign Adam and Madalyn

Manny's Deli. Wow, where to begin. You're not going to be short on flavor when you take a visit to Manny's. Manny's is a favorite Chicago delicatessen just South of the loop.

Having spent a fair amount of time in New York City, we love classic delicatessens. The key is stacks and stacks of delicious pastrami or corned beef, or hey, better yet, throw it all together between two slices of bread. Manny's does both types of meat well, and it's a sincere challenge not to eat there every day.

Manny's was featured in The Big Town, a 1980's film about the Chicago gambling scene in the 1950s. The movie starred Matt Dillon and was filmed over 30 years ago, but when you step into Manny's, it feels like it could be the 50's.

Manny's is located at 1141 S Jefferson St, Chicago, IL 60607

Kelly's Pub – About Last Night

About Last night is quintessential 80's brat pack gold. Kelly's Pub may be a popular college bar in Lincoln park, but it was once where Rob Lowe and Demi Moore spent their time in About Last Night. It was a popular spot for Depaul students and alumni in the 1980s, and it still is today.

You can sit out on their patio under the El and enjoy $2 Bud Lights on Monday nights. Kelly's has been a neighborhood staple since the 1930s, and it's no surprise that it would be featured in an iconic 80s film.

Kelly's Pub is located at 949 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

The Green Mill Cocktail Lounge - High Fidelity

Green Mill John s./ Yelp

Few celebrities embrace their Chicago roots as John Cusack does and one of the most quintessential Chicago movies is High Fidelity. The movie is a love letter to the Windy City and features so many great locations such as the Music Box Theatre, and one scene brings them to the iconic Green Mill Cocktail Lounge located in uptown.

This popular music venue and bar is as Chicago as it gets; they don't have parking, are cash only, and may have been a favorite of Al Capone. Green Mill has been in many films beyond High Fidelity, including movies from another Chicago native, Vince Vaughn, including The Break-Up and The Dilemma.

The Green Mill is located at 4802 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640

Emmit's Pub – Ocean's Eleven

Early on in the movie Ocean's Eleven, George Clooney is on a recruiting mission. That mission brings him to Chicago, where he and Matt Damon meet up at the old school Irish bar Emmit's Pub. Fortunately for Emmit's, they didn't have $150 million dollars located in their basement vault.

This River West spot commands the Grand and Halsted intersection that it occupies. Since then, that one scene has elevated it to legendary status. We recently visited and made sure we sat precisely where George and Matt sat when they decided to team up and eventually rob Terry Benedict's Casinos.

Emmit's Pub is located at 495 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60654

