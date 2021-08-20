Some persons get COVID-19 viral testing in a variety of ways due to socio-demographic differences

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The increase of COVID-19 cases has an unprecedented disruption to health care delivery, and current health service shifted toward telehealth services and mass viral testing.

Phenomena changes in health services make researchers from the University of Minnesota and the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute start to study how different socio-demographic groups used telemedicine, outpatient, emergency room, and inpatient treatment to test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Rohan Khazanchi led this study. He is a graduate student from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health with other researchers from Hennepin Healthcare and HHRI,

Included Tyler Winkelman, the University of Minnesota Robina Institute of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice, and HHRI Data Scientist Peter Bodurtha.

The data for this study came from anonymized electronic health record data from persons who had symptoms of viral infection and were tested for SARS-CoV-2 at Hennepin Healthcare, a large Minneapolis-based safety-net health institution.

According to the findings of the research, it found that:

- The research found a very significant difference between in ways patients threatened. Patients that using telehealth testing were disproportionately white and English-speaking people. While patients who obtained testing in the emergency room were more likely to be Black, Native American, non-English speakers, and had one or more pre-existing diseases.

- Testing done via telehealth and outpatient interactions was associated with lower rates of subsequent inpatient and intensive care unit care rather than testing initiated in more care-intensive settings, such as emergency departments.

This study was funded by the National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

For more information and detail, visit the official website of the University of Minnesota here:

https://twin-cities.umn.edu/news-events/study-identifies-racialethnic-and-language-inequities-ways-patients-obtain-covid-19

