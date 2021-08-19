The Community Land Trust of the City of Lakes homeowner's stories

Rowan Heuvel/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Community Land Trust of the City of Lakes, or CLCLT is the outcome of a concerted effort by Minneapolis's people and neighborhood groups to maintain their community with affordable ownership. The CLCLT has to date contributed to housing ownership for 400 or more low- and moderate households. More than 90 CLCLT resales – leveraging the original cost-effectiveness investment over time – have been used for several generations with the same funding.

These are some success stories from several households :

Barbara Lightsy

Barbara Lightsy considered moving out of state due to the mortgage payment—$1,100—was eating up almost all of her monthly social security check. She wanted something more inexpensive, but the outrageous cost of single-family houses in Minneapolis discouraged her.

She eventually discovered the Homebuyer Initiated Program (HIP), a homeownership alternative that enabled her to acquire a home she adores for $704 per month.

Qualified purchasers choose houses for inclusion in the CLCLT through the HIP. Participants are eligible for purchase grants, which decrease the cost of the house, and rehab grants, which cover necessary renovations.

Applicants are presently being accepted for the program. Barbara found her house in just a few weeks after receiving clearance from the HIP. She knew \what she was looking for: a well-kept house with wood flooring and a garage. She also knew she wanted to go back to North Minneapolis.

Bernadette Ntuv

Bernadette was a nursing assistant living in a small apartment. Like many CLT purchasers, she was frustrated with the conventionally available houses in her price range. They were either in poor shape or in areas where she did not feel secure.

She finally learned more from the Hope Community townhomes and the Community Land Trust with her real estate agent. In September 2004, Bernadette moved along three months later with her 19-year old son while her two younger kids are still in Cameroon and take them with her after they finished their education.

Read more homeowner stories on their official website.

