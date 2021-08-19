Top 3 places to live in Scott County

Christian Vasile/Unsplash

SCOTT COUNTY, MN - Scott County is home to almost 200,000 people. It is a member of the Metropolitan Council. It supports progressive development ideas, including clustering, open-space planning, open space preservation, and rural/agricultural land. As one of Minnesota's fastest-growing counties, Scott offered a safe environment to life and a convenient area for living. These are some of the best places to live in Scott County

Savage

With a population of 31,254, Savage is a suburb of Minneapolis. Savage is located in Scott County and is one of Minnesota's finest places to live. Living in Savage gives people a sparse feeling in the suburbs, and the majority have their houses. There are several parks in Savage. In the Savage area, many families and young professionals tend to lean conservatively. Savage is a highly qualified public school.

Prior Lake

Prior Lake is a Minneapolis suburb with 26,365 people. Prior Lake is in County Scott and is one of Minnesota's finest locations to live. Living in Prior Lake gives people a minimal suburban feeling, and most people own their houses. There are several parks in Prior Lake. Many families dwell at Prior Lake, and the population tends to be conservative. Prior Lake public schools are well ranked.

Credit River Township

Credit River Township is a Minneapolis suburb with 5,548 inhabitants. Credit River Township is located in Scott County and is one of Minnesota's finest places to live. Living in Credit River Township gives people a rural atmosphere, and most people own their own houses. There are several parks in Credit River Township. Many families dwell, and the people are conservative in the Credit River Township. Credit River Township public schools are well ranked.

